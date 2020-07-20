TikTok Star Addison Rae Is Launching a Spotify-Exclusive Podcast With Her Mom

Addison Rae, one of the biggest TikTok creators on the platform, is co-hosting a new podcast with her mother, Sheri Nicole, debuting later this month exclusively on Spotify.

In the weekly “Mama Knows Best” podcast, the duo will provide what’s promised to be “an intimate and authentic look” into their mother-daughter dynamic and how the 19-year-old TikTokker turns to her mom for advice on relationships, friends and family.

The show is produced by podcast studio Parcast, which Spotify acquired last year. “Mama Knows Best” will premiere on Spotify starting July 20, with new episodes released every Monday.

Addison Rae, known for choreographed dances and lip-sync videos, has over 50 million TikTok followers and is the second most-followed account on the app (after Charli D’Amelio). Rae’s social footprint extends to Instagram (23 million followers), YouTube (2.8 million) subscribers and Twitter (2.9 million followers). Sheri has become a TikTok star in her own right — with over 8 million followers.

How many of Addison and Sheri’s millions of fans will flock to Spotify to listen in on the podcast remains to be seen, but clearly the streamer is hoping their internet fame will attract new listeners. Spotify has aggressively building out its podcast portfolio, with Michelle Obama’s new podcast coming out July 29 and Joe Rogan’s popular show moving exclusively to Spotify later in 2020.

i've been working on a little something with my mama. listen to our new podcast #mamaknowsbest, only on @spotifypodcasts❤️ https://t.co/hu8bOayq8F pic.twitter.com/B8Z3qzYNsM — addison rae (@whoisaddison) July 20, 2020

Rae is a member of the L.A.-based TikTok collective Hype House. She’s collabed on TikTok and YouTube videos with celebrities including Karlie Kloss and Jason Derulo. The influencer also has a merchandise line with Fanjoy and works with brands including American Eagle, Reebok and L’Oreal.

Rae (full name: Addison Rae Easterling) grew up in Louisiana and now lives in Los Angeles with her mother, Sheri Easterling; father, Monty Lopez; and two younger brothers. She’s repped by WME, as are her parents.

Parcast was founded in 2016 by Max Cutler (son of radio producer Ron Cutler). The studio produces podcasts spanning genres including true crime, mystery and history with titles including “Serial Killers,” “Horoscope Today” and “Supernatural” with Ashley Flowers.