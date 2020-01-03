×
Adam Sandler’s Twitter Account Hacked

Just days after Mariah Carey’s Twitter account was hacked by the hacker group known as Chuckling Squad, it appears “Uncut Gems” star Adam Sandler’s has been improperly accessed as well.

The hacker this time retweeted tweets from several accounts, but focused primarily on the handle @iNuBLoM, which was also referenced during Carey’s hack.

According to some reports, earlier tweets that appear to have been deleted included references to Carey’s hacking and racist messages, as well as tweets aimed at Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Chuckling Squad has also been linked to the hacking of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account, with at least one individual arrested in connection with Dorsey’s hacking.

More to come…

 

