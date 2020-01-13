×

U.S. Home Entertainment Market Topped $25 Billion in 2019, With 63% Coming From Streaming

By

Editorial Director, Home Media Magazine

Thomas's Most Recent Stories

View All
watching tv - home entertainment
CREDIT: MITA STOCK IMAGES/SHUTTERSTOCK

Consumer spending on home entertainment rose 8.4% to a record $25.2 billion in 2019, spurred by the at-home sector’s biggest growth engine — digital, according to DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group.

Subscription streaming, digital movie sales and digital movie rentals over the internet all generated significantly more money than they did in 2018, DEG says. The trade association estimates consumers spent $15.9 billion on subscription streaming, which now accounts for 63% of the entire home entertainment market. That’s a 23.7% spike from 2018.

Digital movie sales, commonly known as electronic sell-through, or EST, were up 5.1% to nearly $2.6 billion – while digital movie rentals, through internet services like FandangoNow, Redbox On Demand, Vudu and Google Play, were up 9%. This reflects “consumers’ continued engagement with VOD, increasingly through internet services,” DEG says.

Consumers spent a total of $5.9 billion on buying movies and other filmed content, either on Blu-ray Disc, DVD, 4K Ultra HD or digital, DEG says. That’s down 9.4% from 2018. Disc sales declined 18.2%, to $3.29 billion.

Rental spending dropped 12.3% in 2019, to $3.4 billion, DEG says. On the digital side, a la carte streaming generated $1.96 billion, down 6.2% from the prior year – chiefly due to consumers’ shift away from traditional pay-TV services. Disc rentals, meanwhile, slipped 19.5% to $1.44 billion, the biggest chunk of which came from kiosks, which finished the year with estimated sales of $884.6 million. Redbox leads the kiosk market, with more than 40,000 red vending machines, generally situated at large grocers and mass merchants such as Walmart.

Also on the rental side, Netflix’s legacy disc-by-mail rental business brought in an estimated $301.2 million, while the country’s waning number of video rental stores — once the home entertainment sector’s dominant revenue producer — collected just $250 million, a 21.1% decline from 2018.

On the transactional side, the top-performing movies included Disney/Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel,” Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” and “A Star Is Born,” and 20th Century Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” TV standouts included seasons one and two of “Yellowstone” from Paramount Network; the “Game of Thrones” franchise from HBO/Warner Bros.; Sony Pictures Television’s season four of “Outlander,” based on author Diana Gabaldon’s historical time-travel book series of the same name; season nine of zombie series “The Walking Dead,” from Lionsgate; and season 12 of “The Big Bang Theory,” from Warner Bros.

At the same time that the DEG released its annual year-end numbers, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment shared some of its “Attitudes and Usage” study findings.

The key point: Home entertainment has evolved into a true multiplatform business. Universal found that consumers are using around three platforms on average, the most common bundle being disc purchase, disc rental and subscription streaming.

Thomas K. Arnold is editorial director of Media Play News.

More Digital

  • watching tv - home entertainment

    U.S. Home Entertainment Market Topped $25 Billion in 2019, With 63% Coming From Streaming

    Consumer spending on home entertainment rose 8.4% to a record $25.2 billion in 2019, spurred by the at-home sector’s biggest growth engine — digital, according to DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group. Subscription streaming, digital movie sales and digital movie rentals over the internet all generated significantly more money than they did in 2018, DEG says. [...]

  • Alicia Keys Talks New Single, High-Quality

    Alicia Keys Talks New Single, Female Power, High-Quality Sound at Amazon CES Panel

    The impact of high-definition audio has been top of mind lately for Alicia Keys, who teased new music and talked about her experience with the technology during a panel overseen by Amazon Music at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Wednesday (January 8) in Las Vegas. The 15-time Grammy winner was joined on the panel [...]

  • Call of Duty The Campaign

    Watch the First Episode of New Call of Duty League Docuseries 'The Campaign' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Even a new league comes with history. That’s one of the takeaways from the first episode of “The Campaign,” which follows the Chicago Huntsmen in the lead-up to Activision Blizzard’s new franchised Call of Duty League. Variety is debuting the first episode exclusively, which details some of the narrative that follows the Huntsmen (based in [...]

  • Rathi-Murthy-Verizon-Media

    Verizon Media Taps Gap CTO Rathi Murthy for Top Tech Post

    Verizon Media, the telco’s division that houses Yahoo, AOL, HuffPost and other digital brands, tapped veteran tech exec Rathi Murthy to lead its global technology strategy as CTO. Murthy most recently served as Gap Inc.’s chief technology officer overseeing a team of 2,500 employees across the retailers portfolio of brands. Prior to that, she held [...]

  • Imperative Entertainment Backs 'Baron of Botox'

    Imperative Entertainment, 'Broken Harts' Creator Team on 'Baron of Botox' Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Imperative Entertainment’s podcast division and “Broken Harts” creator Justine Harman are teaming up on “The Baron of Botox,” a new 10-part weekly series about the late “dermatologist to the stars,” Dr. Fredric Brandt. The series charts Brandt’s rise, following him from his small dermatology practice in Miami to being Madonna’s personal skincare consultant and the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad