11 Anti-Racist Accounts That Are Worth Following

Google, Twitter and Instagram are free, which means there is no excuse to stay silent, uneducated, and uninformed in 2020. Diversifying your feed, and point of view, is as easy as tapping a button. To highlight profiles that are doing good work, Variety consulted with media and industry experts Akilah Hughes, Ashley Reese, Peyton Dix, Yassir Lester, and Zoe Samudzi to come up with a list of accounts that are creating and sharing anti-racist content.
Bree Newsome
Bree Newsome is a Black female artist who made headlines in 2015 when she lowered the Confederate flag outside the South Carolina capitol building. Her tweets about structural racism and white power structures are educational, wise, accessible and resourceful.
Check Your Privilege
Check Your Privilege, founded by Myisha T. Hill, is a guided journey that deepens your awareness to how your actions affect the mental health of Black, Brown, Indigenous, People of Color, or BBIPoC. Right now, the account is offering a Summer “Saturday Skool” series. Each day, participants will be led by a guide, coach or educator in the anti racism space.
View this post on Instagram
Community! The spring cohort of Saturday Skool ends today. 😭 Let's stay actionable together. Join myself and my sister friends for. Summer Skool, a 12-week summer IG Live series. Each day you'll be led by an guide, coach, or educator in the anti racism space. Here are your June educators: @gabestorres will cover mental health + Psychology Dyan @simplyshining.life. is covering anti racist mindset. @ayceebrown will guide us through human design and using our aura type for action. @accordingtoweeze will tackle activism + Sociology @sincerely.lettie will move us through history @myishathill will cover the humanity of antiracism & investing in rest. Stay tuned, we launch Monday at 10am pst. Yes The replay will be located vis IGTV. Xo #liveintothework #summerschool2020 #saturdayskool
Ebony Janice
Ebony Janice is a womanist scholar, author and activist who does community-organizing work, most specifically around black women’s body ownership as a justice issue. She is also the founder of Black Girl Mixtape, a multi-platform safe think-space that centers Black women in the form of a lecture series, a podcast, and an online learning institute. Her feed is an amalgamation of resources, wisdom, memes, skin care tips and must-read book recommendations. Check out her podcast here.
View this post on Instagram
– This is true when you cape for Capitalism because you think hard work will make you a billionaire one day. – You not gonna be a billionaire from working hard Beloved. – This is true when you are ok with homophobic violence because of your religious beliefs. – “Do you fools listen to music or do you just skim through it?” – Jay Z – This is true when you “Not all (insert somebody we weren’t talking to or about anyways).” – Maybe not ALL but yes you! – This is true when we’re talking about misogynoir and you say, “Non black women experience that too.” – Hi. No. Bye. – And this is especially true when people rebel against state sanctioned violence and you tell them that violence isn’t the answer. – Correct. But BIPOC don’t have any more cheeks to turn. So… “Negroes Sweet and docile, Meek, humble, and kind: Beware the day They change their minds! Wind In the cotton fields, Gentle breeze: Beware the hour It uproots trees!” #LangstonHughes . . . Pay attention to who you feel anger towards in these times. If it isn’t the empire… you probably need to read a book, watch a documentary, pay an educator… and Shhhhh! #TheFreePeopleProject
Ethel’s Club
Ethel’s Club is an online social and wellness club dedicated to celebrating people of color. In June, the organization is hosting free virtual group healing and grieving sessions for Black people around the world. The events will be led by licensed Black therapists.
View this post on Instagram
Ethel's Club is hosting two free, one hour virtual group healing & grieving sessions open to Black people across the world. Both events will be led by licensed Black therapists to help hold space and process the weight of the many complex emotions that we are feeling and carrying right now. June 9 & June 23rd | 6pm EST Click our bio link to register and join us.
Equality Labs
Equality Labs is a South Asian technology organization dedicated to ending caste apartheid, gender-based violence, Islamophobia, white supremacy and religious intolerance. The group sits at the intersections of organizing, community-based research, socially engaged arts and digital security for South Asian religious and cultural minorities. The group’s Instagram account shares posts about workshop offerings, surveillance information, and ways to help grassroots groups. Follow them on Twitter here.
View this post on Instagram
How you can support the @mvmnt4blklives and people rising up across the country right now, from Minneapolis to Louisville and Los Angeles to Tallahassee. Police have killed not only George Floyd, but several others in just the past month. At a time when Black communities are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, the police are choosing to kill as they always have rather than de-escalate and stay home. Swipe for LINKS to support and pages. Art on cover by @artedkar. 1. Get informed: Read our caste x anti-blackness popular education on @southasians4blacklives and look out for an upcoming curriculum. 2. Get prepared and reduce harm: Protests are a hotspot for surveillance. Read up on how to prepare at @frontlinemedics. Always wear a mask and gloves. 3. Create art & protest poems, join protests online and offline safely, share calls to action and demands for accountability– defunding the US police is critical. 4. Donate supplies to people protesting and to BIPOC led organizations who have been mobilizing in the region.
Kelly Hayes
Kelly M. Hayes is a queer Native author, organizer and educator. Her work focuses on transformative justice, and she has led direct action workshops for young people, social justice groups and other intergenerational audiences. Her Twitter account shares crucial information for organizers and protestors as well as historical and educational resources.
No White Saviors
No White Saviors is a Ugandan advocacy campaign dedicated to disrupting traditional power structures between the Western world and the African continent. It will tell you why that service trip you might be taking this summer is “trash” and educate you on neocolonialism while using its platform to amplify Black voices and share resources.
Rachel Cargle
Rachel Cargle is a public academic, writer and lecturer who explores the intersection of race and womanhood, guides conversations, encourages critical thinking and nurtures meaningful engagement with people all over the world. In 2018, she established The Loveland Foundation after raising over $250,000 for therapy for Black women. Recently, she went live with InStyle’s Peyton Dix for a conversation on racism and active and consistent allyship. Watch it here.
View this post on Instagram
Swipe for resources. • Racial justice is a feminist issue and the deep disparity in how white women showed up for “all women” at the women’s march but haven’t showed up in the millions for the current uprising speaks to the @harpersbazaarus article I wrote back in 2018 titled “When Feminism Is White Supremacy In Heels” • My work has always been done through the intersected lens of race and womanhood. You can find more resources from me on this topic in my bio including the link to my article and the link to my recorded lecture Unpacking White Feminism. • White women I am demanding you tap into the radical empathy I mentioned in my public address yesterday. Move past “I’m so sorry this is happening to you” and ask yourself “how do I play into the pain the black community is doing and how do I hold myself and my community accountable for enacting justice?” Ask yourself what moved you to show up on the streets in 2017 but isn’t lighting a fire in you in this very moment. • Do you hear me? Drop a comment/emoji and tag who needs to hear this • #revolutionnow #manifest #racism #blm #soul #spirit #yoga #crystals #essentialoils #goodvibes #goddess #yoga #retreat #yogaretreat #seattle #nyc #la #marieforleo #gabriellebernstein #spiritual #success #lifecoach #bookclub #nyc #lululemon #doterra #wanderlust #teachersofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #catsofinstagram
R29 Unbothered
Refinery29’s Unbothered vertical is made by and for Black millennial women. Its Instagram posts are both celebratory and educational and champion Black voices, Black art and Black women.
View this post on Instagram
My name is @dbcadet and I'm gonna keep it a buck with y'all, today I feel drained. After weeks of watching my family and friends die at higher rates from the coronavirus, I've also watched people who look like me be harassed, threatened, debased and killed. Every day this week, I woke up and got on the Zoom calls and answered the emails. I swallowed the rage and packed down the pain to prioritize "professionalism." How are we supposed to survive a pandemic in a country we were never meant to live in? I'm not ok. And white people shouldn't be either. _ Tap the link in bio to read this article.
Strong Black Lead
A group of Black executives at Netflix created Strong Black Lead, a vertical whose social channels on Instagram and Twitter are dedicated to publicizing and promoting Black talent and creators. They also produce Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell‘s bi-weekly podcast “Okay, Now Listen,” which covers everything from what they’re binging to what’s blowing up their timelines.
Survived and Punished
Survived and Punished is a national volunteer project aiming to end the criminalization of survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The coalition organizes to de-criminalize efforts to survive domestic and sexual violence, support and free criminalized survivors and abolish gender violence, policing, prisons, and deportations. The group tweets out information and analysis as well as offer critiques and interrogations of current power structures.