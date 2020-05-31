11 Anti-Racist Accounts That Are Worth Following

Google, Twitter and Instagram are free, which means there is no excuse to stay silent, uneducated, and uninformed in 2020. Diversifying your feed, and point of view, is as easy as tapping a button. To highlight profiles that are doing good work, Variety consulted with media and industry experts Akilah Hughes, Ashley Reese, Peyton Dix, Yassir Lester, and Zoe Samudzi to come up with a list of accounts that are creating and sharing anti-racist content.

Bree Newsome

Bree Newsome is a Black female artist who made headlines in 2015 when she lowered the Confederate flag outside the South Carolina capitol building. Her tweets about structural racism and white power structures are educational, wise, accessible and resourceful.

Everybody who didn't know is seeing America as it truly is right now. Can't provide resources for the pandemic but has all the resources at the ready to murder civilians in the street and teargas anyone who objects. — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) May 29, 2020

Check Your Privilege

Check Your Privilege, founded by Myisha T. Hill, is a guided journey that deepens your awareness to how your actions affect the mental health of Black, Brown, Indigenous, People of Color, or BBIPoC. Right now, the account is offering a Summer “Saturday Skool” series. Each day, participants will be led by a guide, coach or educator in the anti racism space.

Ebony Janice

Ebony Janice is a womanist scholar, author and activist who does community-organizing work, most specifically around black women’s body ownership as a justice issue. She is also the founder of Black Girl Mixtape, a multi-platform safe think-space that centers Black women in the form of a lecture series, a podcast, and an online learning institute. Her feed is an amalgamation of resources, wisdom, memes, skin care tips and must-read book recommendations. Check out her podcast here.

Ethel’s Club

Ethel’s Club is an online social and wellness club dedicated to celebrating people of color. In June, the organization is hosting free virtual group healing and grieving sessions for Black people around the world. The events will be led by licensed Black therapists.

Equality Labs

Equality Labs is a South Asian technology organization dedicated to ending caste apartheid, gender-based violence, Islamophobia, white supremacy and religious intolerance. The group sits at the intersections of organizing, community-based research, socially engaged arts and digital security for South Asian religious and cultural minorities. The group’s Instagram account shares posts about workshop offerings, surveillance information, and ways to help grassroots groups. Follow them on Twitter here.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly M. Hayes is a queer Native author, organizer and educator. Her work focuses on transformative justice, and she has led direct action workshops for young people, social justice groups and other intergenerational audiences. Her Twitter account shares crucial information for organizers and protestors as well as historical and educational resources.

No White Saviors

No White Saviors is a Ugandan advocacy campaign dedicated to disrupting traditional power structures between the Western world and the African continent. It will tell you why that service trip you might be taking this summer is “trash” and educate you on neocolonialism while using its platform to amplify Black voices and share resources.

That 10 day mission or service trip you are taking this summer to #Uganda #Honduras #Nepal #Cambodia or #Haiti is trash and we are going to give you 8 reasons why: 1) You aren’t qualified. You have no relevant or useful training, experience or specialization. — No White Saviors (@nowhitesaviors) June 29, 2019

Rachel Cargle

Rachel Cargle is a public academic, writer and lecturer who explores the intersection of race and womanhood, guides conversations, encourages critical thinking and nurtures meaningful engagement with people all over the world. In 2018, she established The Loveland Foundation after raising over $250,000 for therapy for Black women. Recently, she went live with InStyle’s Peyton Dix for a conversation on racism and active and consistent allyship. Watch it here.

R29 Unbothered

Refinery29’s Unbothered vertical is made by and for Black millennial women. Its Instagram posts are both celebratory and educational and champion Black voices, Black art and Black women.

Strong Black Lead

A group of Black executives at Netflix created Strong Black Lead, a vertical whose social channels on Instagram and Twitter are dedicated to publicizing and promoting Black talent and creators. They also produce Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell‘s bi-weekly podcast “Okay, Now Listen,” which covers everything from what they’re binging to what’s blowing up their timelines.

Survived and Punished

Survived and Punished is a national volunteer project aiming to end the criminalization of survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The coalition organizes to de-criminalize efforts to survive domestic and sexual violence, support and free criminalized survivors and abolish gender violence, policing, prisons, and deportations. The group tweets out information and analysis as well as offer critiques and interrogations of current power structures.