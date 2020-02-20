×

Viaplay Orders Young Adult Series ‘Delete Me’ From Norway (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
delete Me
CREDIT: Nicolas Peyrau

Viaplay, Scandinavia’s leading streaming service, has ordered “Delete Me,” a Norwegian form series skewing young adults and headlined by cast of up-and-comers.

Written and directed by Marie Kristiansen (“Young and Promising”), the series uses innovative narrative techniques to explore vital contemporary topics such as cyber-bullying, hacking and exclusion. Each episode of 20 minutes is told in reverse time order.

“Delete Me” stars Amalia Holm (“The Girl in the Spider’s Web”) and Thea Sofie Loch Næss (“Wisting”), as well as Swedish actress Happy Jankell (“The Ambassador”).

The series follows teenage girls Marion and Marit through the infamous Norwegian graduation ritual ‘Russetiden.’ As
they come of age in a culture where appearance and status are valued more than anything else, they discover that a seemingly insignificant act of jealousy can be picked up online and change lives forever. ld in reverse time order across seven 20-minute episodes,

“Delete Me” is produced by Pål Kruke Kristiansen (“Lilyhammer”) at Einar Film and will premiere exclusively on Viaplay in late 2020. It’s currently filming in Oslo.

“The internet never forgets – and the psychological and social consequences of sharing one picture too many can last a lifetime,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer. “Delete Me” is based on in-depth conversations with young people, and combines a new generation of Norwegian talents with distinctive storytelling and captivating visuals to show just how difficult growing up in 2020 can be,” added the exec.

Wallestam pointed out the company has had great success with its Norwegian originals, notably “Wisting” which was highly rated in the Nordic region and beyond.

Viaplay will be premiering about 30 original productions in 2020. Recent shows include “Couple Trouble,” “Box 21,” “The Art of Living,” and season three of “Occupied,” among others.

More TV

  • delete Me

    Viaplay Orders Young Adult Series 'Delete Me' From Norway (EXCLUSIVE)

    Viaplay, Scandinavia’s leading streaming service, has ordered “Delete Me,” a Norwegian form series skewing young adults and headlined by cast of up-and-comers. Written and directed by Marie Kristiansen (“Young and Promising”), the series uses innovative narrative techniques to explore vital contemporary topics such as cyber-bullying, hacking and exclusion. Each episode of 20 minutes is told [...]

  • Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth WarrenNinth 2020

    MSNBC Democratic Debate Moderators Lost Control of a Messy Night (Column)

    After what seems like countless Democratic debates, February 19th’s had a giant curveball in Mike Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor whose enormous fortune has given him a late, but undeniable, leg up in the race. So it was unsurprising that the prospect of Bloomberg making a play for the nomination at the 11th [...]

  • Combs Making the Band

    Diddy Sons Quincy Brown, Christian and Justin Combs Will Judge 'Making The Band'

    The panel of judges for the MTV reboot of “Making The Band” was revealed on Wednesday. Diddy’s sons Quincy Brown, Christian and Justin Combs along with creative director and celebrity choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson are all set to join the franchise. Diddy’s children all have careers spanning music, entertainment and fashion. “Making The Band” is based [...]

  • Lesley VisserFooty's Bubbles & Bones Gala,

    Lesley Visser to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 41st Sports Emmys

    Veteran sportscaster Lesley Visser will be honored with the lifetime achievement award at this year’s 41st annual Sports Emmys. It reps the first time a woman has received the accolade. “To be a pioneer at nearly every juncture of sports reporting isn’t easy despite how Lesley Visser makes it look, said Justine Gubar, executive director, [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Angelyne Signs on

    TV News Roundup: Angelyne Signs on to Produce Eponymous Peacock Series

    In today’s TV news roundup, Peacock’s limited series “Angelyne” got the titular woman as an executive producer, and Netflix announced premiere dates for “Ugly Delicious” and “Unorthodox.” DATES Netflix announced the premiere dates of new and returning shows coming this March: “Ugly Delicious” Season 2 is premiering March 6; “Marc Maron: End Times Fun” will launch March [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren,

    How to Watch the Nevada Democratic Debate Online

    The ninth Democratic presidential debate will take place Wednesday as six hopeful candidates take the stage ahead of the Nevada caucus on Feb. 22. NBC and MSNBC will broadcast the debate on their networks from 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET. Those wanting to tune in can also [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad