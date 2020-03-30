‘The Baker and the Beauty,’ ‘Bloodlands,’ ‘Nasdrovia’ on Show at MipTV Drama Buyers Summit

ABC pickup “The Baker and the Beauty,” BBC’s “Bloodlands,” and “Nasdrovia,” from Spanish powerhouses Movistar Plus and The Mediapro Studio, are among the hot titles selected for this week’s MipTV Drama Buyers Summit.

Screening 15-minute excerpts from series – some complete, some works in progress – the 5th edition of the summit runs as an invitation-only digital event.

Based on the Israeli original, the highest-rated scripted series ever in Israel, the re-versioned hourlong romantic comedy “The Baker and the Beauty” is now set in Miami, showrun by “The Brave” creator Dean Georgaris and produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios, in association with Keshet Studios.

A first commission for “Bodyguard” creator Jed Mercurio’s Hat Trick Mercurio Television, with international distribution handled by Hat Trick Intl., Northern Ireland-set “Bloodlands” stars James Nesbitt as a detective hunting a legendary killer.

Otherwise, the lineup at this year’s Summit underscores the countries and companies now driving MipTV, with continental European players grabbing ever more of the limelight.

Germany’s ZDF Enterprises, along with Fuji TV, showcases soccer-world set drama thriller “The Window,” billed as the first ever European-Japanese scripted co-production.

A male cretin comedy drama, Movistar Plus Original “Nasdrovia,” produced with The Mediapro Studio’s Globomedia, forms part of a strong Spanish presence with Mediterraneo Mediaset España’s cop crime thriller “Disappeared,” produced, like a third Summit entry, Atresmedia-sold comedy drama “Benidorm,” by César Benítez’s fast-expanding Plano a Plano (“El Príncipe,” “Allí Abajo”).

France, meanwhile, leads the international distributor presence at the Summit with three titles.

Lagardère Studios Distribution is selling a pair of titles: Big Swedish action thriller “The Machinery,” from Anagram Sweden and Nordic Ent. Group (NENT), an innocent-on-the-run action-thriller teased by Viaplay at Göteborg; and a new season of supernatural detective drama “Beau Séjour,” the series which won 2016’s Series Mania, breaking out Belgian noir as a buzzy phenomenon,

France’s About Premium Content will introduce a second Belgian series, fantasy thriller “Unseen,” backed by Belgian public broadcaster RTBF.

Part of a burgeoning Russian drama series scene, free-to-air operator NTV Broadcasting Company (“The Road to Calgary”) will present “Wolf Trap.”

That’s another crime drama, one of several such titles at the 2020 Drama Buyers Summit, which is hardly surprising. According to a 2019 Scripted Series Report, from Mediamétrie’s Glance, crime series alone accounted for 41% of prime-time series worldwide during the period, up three percentage points on the 2017-18 season.

2020 MipTV Drama Buyers Summit

(Details supplied by MipTV)

Beau-Séjour (Belgium)

10×45′ Whodunit with a supernatural twist

Production: De Mensen, VRT / Eén, VAF Media Fund / Flanders Image, NL Film Incentive, Gallop Tax Shelter, Belgian Tax Shelter and Creative Europe

Distribution: Lagardère Studios Distribution

Broadcaster: VRT / Eén

Benidorm (Spain)

13×50′ Comedy-drama

Production: Atresmedia TV series produced in collaboration with Plano a Plano

Distribution: Atresmedia

Broadcaster: Antena 3

Bloodlands (U.K.)

4×60′ Crime

Production: HTM Television

Distribution: Hat Trick International

Broadcaster: BBC One

Disappeared (Spain)

13×70′ Crime

Production: Mediaset España and Plano a Plano

Distribution: Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group

Broadcaster: Mediaset España

Nasdrovia (Spain)

6×30′ Comedy-drama

Production: MOVISTAR+ in collaboration with GLOBOMEDIA

Distribution: The Mediapro Studio Distribution

Broadcaster: MOVISTAR+

The Baker and The Beauty (U.S.)

9×45’ Comedy-drama

Production: Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios.

Distribution: Keshet International and NBCUniversal Global Distribution

Broadcaster: ABC

The Machinery (Sweden)

8×45′ Action Thriller

Production: Anagram Sweden, Nordic Entertainment Group, Film i Väst and Helsinki Filmi, with the support from Lindholmen Science Park, Film i Skåne, SFI and Creative Europe Media.

Distribution: Lagardère Studios Distribution

Broadcaster: Viaplay

The Window (Germany)

10×45’ Drama Thriller

Production: Boogie Entertainment in coproduction with Fuji TV, ZDF Enterprises and Velvet Films

Distribution: ZDF Enterprises and Fuji TV

Broadcaster: Fuji/VTM

Unseen (Belgium)

10×52′ Mystery Drama

Production: Kwassa Films

Distribution: About Premium Content

Broadcaster: RTBF & Proximus

Wolf Trap (Russia)

16×50′ Drama, Crime

Production: KIT Film Studio

Distribution: NTV Broadcasting Company

Broadcaster: NTV Broadcasting Company