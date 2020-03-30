×

‘The Baker and the Beauty,’ ‘Bloodlands,’ ‘Nasdrovia’ on Show at MipTV Drama Buyers Summit

By and
CREDIT: Courtesy of NTV Broadcasting Company

ABC pickup “The Baker and the Beauty,” BBC’s “Bloodlands,” and “Nasdrovia,” from Spanish powerhouses Movistar Plus and The Mediapro Studio, are among the hot titles selected for this week’s MipTV Drama Buyers Summit.

Screening 15-minute excerpts from series – some complete, some works in progress – the 5th edition of the summit runs as an invitation-only digital event.

Based on the Israeli original, the highest-rated scripted series ever in Israel, the re-versioned hourlong romantic comedy “The Baker and the Beauty” is now set in Miami, showrun by “The Brave” creator Dean Georgaris and produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios, in association with Keshet Studios.

A first commission for “Bodyguard” creator Jed Mercurio’s Hat Trick Mercurio Television, with international distribution handled by Hat Trick Intl., Northern Ireland-set “Bloodlands” stars James Nesbitt as a detective hunting a legendary killer.

Otherwise, the lineup at this year’s Summit underscores the countries and companies now driving MipTV, with continental European players grabbing ever more of the limelight.

Germany’s ZDF Enterprises, along with Fuji TV, showcases soccer-world set drama thriller “The Window,” billed as the first ever European-Japanese scripted co-production.

A male cretin comedy drama, Movistar Plus Original “Nasdrovia,” produced with The Mediapro Studio’s Globomedia, forms part of a strong Spanish presence with Mediterraneo Mediaset España’s cop crime thriller “Disappeared,” produced, like a third Summit entry, Atresmedia-sold comedy drama “Benidorm,” by César Benítez’s fast-expanding Plano a Plano (“El Príncipe,” “Allí Abajo”).

France, meanwhile, leads the international distributor presence at the Summit with three titles.

Lagardère Studios Distribution is selling a pair of titles: Big Swedish action thriller “The Machinery,” from Anagram Sweden and Nordic Ent. Group (NENT), an innocent-on-the-run action-thriller teased by Viaplay at Göteborg; and a new season of supernatural detective drama “Beau Séjour,” the series which won 2016’s Series Mania, breaking out Belgian noir as a buzzy phenomenon,

France’s About Premium Content will introduce a second Belgian series, fantasy thriller “Unseen,” backed by Belgian public broadcaster RTBF.

Part of a burgeoning Russian drama series scene, free-to-air operator NTV Broadcasting Company (“The Road to Calgary”) will present “Wolf Trap.”

That’s another crime drama, one of several such titles at the 2020 Drama Buyers Summit, which is hardly surprising. According to a 2019 Scripted Series Report, from Mediamétrie’s Glance, crime series alone accounted for 41% of prime-time series worldwide during the period, up three percentage points on the 2017-18 season.

2020 MipTV Drama Buyers Summit

(Details supplied by MipTV) 

Beau-Séjour (Belgium)

10×45′ Whodunit with a supernatural twist

Production: De Mensen, VRT / Eén, VAF Media Fund / Flanders Image, NL Film Incentive, Gallop Tax Shelter, Belgian Tax Shelter and Creative Europe

Distribution: Lagardère Studios Distribution

Broadcaster: VRT / Eén

Benidorm (Spain)

13×50′ Comedy-drama

Production: Atresmedia TV series produced in collaboration with Plano a Plano

Distribution: Atresmedia

Broadcaster: Antena 3

Bloodlands (U.K.)

4×60′ Crime

Production: HTM Television

Distribution: Hat Trick International

Broadcaster: BBC One

Disappeared (Spain)

13×70′ Crime

Production: Mediaset España and Plano a Plano

Distribution: Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group

Broadcaster: Mediaset España

Nasdrovia (Spain)

6×30′ Comedy-drama

Production: MOVISTAR+ in collaboration with GLOBOMEDIA

Distribution: The Mediapro Studio Distribution

Broadcaster: MOVISTAR+

The Baker and The Beauty (U.S.)

9×45’ Comedy-drama

Production: Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios.

Distribution: Keshet International and NBCUniversal Global Distribution

Broadcaster: ABC

The Machinery (Sweden)

8×45′ Action Thriller

Production: Anagram Sweden, Nordic Entertainment Group, Film i Väst and Helsinki Filmi, with the support from Lindholmen Science Park, Film i Skåne, SFI and Creative Europe Media.

Distribution: Lagardère Studios Distribution

Broadcaster: Viaplay

The Window (Germany)

10×45’ Drama Thriller

Production: Boogie Entertainment in coproduction with Fuji TV, ZDF Enterprises and Velvet Films

Distribution: ZDF Enterprises and Fuji TV

Broadcaster: Fuji/VTM

Unseen (Belgium)

10×52′ Mystery Drama

Production: Kwassa Films

Distribution: About Premium Content

Broadcaster: RTBF & Proximus

Wolf Trap (Russia)

16×50′ Drama, Crime

Production: KIT Film Studio

Distribution: NTV Broadcasting Company

Broadcaster: NTV Broadcasting Company

More TV

  • Smoke haze covers the Sydney Harbour

    Australia’s Broadcasters Foresee Savings From Canceled Sports Events

    Australian broadcasters see the potential for significant cost savings in the current year, if major sports events are canceled and remain off air. Nine Entertainment, in a statement on Monday, said that it aims to cut $163 million (A$266 million) from its cost base this calendar year as a reaction to the economic crisis caused [...]

  • CBS This Morning Ed Sullivan Theater

    'CBS This Morning' Team Anchors From Home Because of Coronavirus Precautions

    “CBS This Morning” has opted to keep its three anchors working from home in light of the expanding coronavirus crisis in New York. Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil anchored the show from their respective homes on Monday. King told viewers at the top of the 7 a.m.-9 a.m. ET broadcast that the move [...]

  • His Dark Materials HBO

    'His Dark Materials' Costumers Make Scrubs for U.K. Medics Fighting Coronavirus

    Costumers behind the Bad Wolf-produced HBO and BBC fantasy series “His Dark Materials” have united to make scrubs for medical staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K. The initiative, titled “Helping Dress Medics,” brings together a number of staff in the series’ costume department in Cardiff, Wales, and around the U.K. to stitch garments [...]

  • Alex Mahon Channel 4

    The Science of Reinvention: How Alex Mahon is Making History With Channel 4

    Regardless of whom you ask in the U.K. television industry, the astronomical feat of expanding public service broadcaster Channel 4 outside the safety of its edgy, central London home and across three new locations in various corners of the country could only have been carried out by Alex Mahon — a would-be astronaut turned supersonic [...]

  • iheart living room concert for america

    Fox's 'IHeart Living Room Concert for America': TV Review

    There’s something refreshing about something being about what it’s actually about. This was the thought that came to mind as the Backstreet Boys — a band still riding on the afterburn of one massive hit — performed a five-way “socially distanced” version of “I Want It That Way” on Fox’s televised benefit to raise awareness [...]

  • Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison in

    'Homeland': Carrie Mathison Says Goodbye to Longtime Ally (SPOILERS)

    “Homeland” reached another milestone in its final season with the passing of a fan-favorite character who has been with the show since its inception. SPOILER ALERT: The following includes spoilers for “Threnody(s),” episode 8 of the eighth and final season of Showtime’s “Homeland.”  Carrie Mathison has said goodbye to a longtime ally in her quest [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad