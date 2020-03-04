×

Red Bull Premieres Music Show 'The Cut,' Executive Produced by George Levendis

Tiffany Calver
Red Bull Media House on Wednesday launched “The Cut,” a new music competition show featuring 18 promising artists battling it out for a major prize, on its Red Bull Music YouTube Channel.

“The Cut” is executive produced by George Levendis, former head of international for Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, where he oversaw all aspects of Syco’s international operations, including the global rollout of “Got Talent” and “The X Factor” formats.

The show pairs together 18 unsigned artists in songwriter and producer combinations to record a brand-new song from beginning to end immediately after meeting for the first time. The aspiring singer-songwriters and producers are put through their paces over four episodes.

At the end of the series, the winning pair is awarded a Red Bull Songs publishing deal and recording time in the Red Bull Music Studio in London.

The high-stakes competition offers viewers a look at the creative process of writing, producing and recording a brand-new song from beginning to end with the added challenge of two young artists coming together for the very first time.

Exploring a kaleidoscope of musical influences from grime to afrobeats, U.K. garage to house, RnB to jazz, the series contestants include Reprezent FM’s Melle & Blue, U.K. beatboxing champion Grace Savage and talent from London’s emerging alt-rap scene, Kadiata, Piers James and Lily Kiing.

All original tracks created throughout the series will be available to stream on all music streaming platforms on March 4.

“The Cut” is hosted by Tiffany Calver, known in the U.K. as the host of BBC Radio 1’s “Rap Show” and the “Tiffany Calver & Friends” live music shows.

