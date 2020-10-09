Pure Adrenaline, a New Action SVOD Channel, Launches in Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis and Samuel Jackson are setting up a beachhead in Latin America via new SVOD channel Pure Adrenaline, a joint venture between leading Latin American indie distribution company California Filmes-Global Media and VOD aggregator Sofa Digital.

Starting Oct. 9, Pure Adrenaline can be accessed in the 17 Latin American countries where Apple TV is currently available. The channel will be on other services in the region in the coming months.

Action, thriller and horror films will make up the bulk of the channel’s programming, with such notable films as Stallone’s “The Expendables 3,” “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” starring Ryan Reynolds and Jackson and “Precious Cargo,” toplined by Willis.

The idea for the channel came about after Sofa Digital noted that these three genres combined represented 42% of user searches at Filmelier, the company’s film recommendation service, which boasts 3.5 million visitors a month in Latin America. “Either in SVOD or TVOD, these kinds of movies are always among the most popular,” said Fabio Lima, Sofa Digital founder and CEO. Nicolas Cage supernatural thriller “Pay the Ghost” leads the pack, according to its data. “We noticed that the users didn’t necessarily care for new releases,” he said, adding that Pure Adrenaline’s curation will be driven by data.

Sofa Digital, which aggregates content for some of the major digital platforms in Latin America, including Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, will run distribution and operations while California Filmes will supply the content. Both are based in Sao Paolo.

“This pioneering partnership takes place during a disruptive moment for our industry and presents an opportunity to empower independent distributors,” said Vladimir Fernandes, president of California Filmes-Global Media.

With theatrical cinemas hurting from being shuttered or for lack of new Hollywood fare once opened, digital services have grown exponentially in the region, replicating wherever the COVID-19 pandemic has hit hardest and forced lockdowns worldwide. “It’s really sad so it’s hard to celebrate our success,” said Lima who has seen the three-year-old Filmelier pick up 15 million new users between March and August.

The monthly subscription to Pure Adrenaline will cost RS 9.90 ($2) in Brazil and MNX 69 ($3) in Mexico after a seven-day free trial.