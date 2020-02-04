×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pluto TV Set to Expand Into Latin America in March

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pluto TV
CREDIT: Pluto TV

ViacomCBS Networks International, the international arm of ViacomCBS, has announced that its free, ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV will launch in Latin America at the end of March, with the service expected to reach Brazil by the end of the year.

The platform will offer programming in Spanish and Portuguese, and it will be available on pay-TV platforms, its own website and via iOS and Android apps.

“The launch of Pluto TV across Latin America marks another huge step toward achieving our mission of entertaining the planet,” said Tom Ryan, the streaming service’s CEO and co-founder. “We see massive opportunity and consumer demand for a high quality, free ad-supported streaming TV service throughout Latin America and therefore are excited to introduce viewers in the region to Pluto TV very soon.”

Pluto TV in Latin America will launch with 24 channels across a range of genres, including action, comedy, drama, horror, games, sports, music, kids and family, cooking, travel, mysteries, wildlife and reality. The service will continue to add channels after the launch, reaching more than 80 by the end of the calendar year.

The initial channel offering will include Pluto TV Cine Estelar, Pluto TV Cine Acción, Pluto TV Cine Drama, Pluto TV Cine Comedia, Pluto TV Cine Terror, Pluto TV Series, Telefe Clásico, MTV Vintage, Nick Pluto TV, Nick Jr. Pluto TV, Pluto TV Junior, Pluto TV Kids, Pluto TV Anime, Pluto TV Deportes, Pluto TV Cocina and Pluto TV Viajes.

Popular on Variety

“The launch of Pluto TV in Latin America enables our partners to offer their viewers a new value-added service, complementing their premium and linear offerings,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of studios and OTT for ViacomCBS Networks International. “I am confident that Pluto TV will quickly become an essential platform for partners and consumers across Latin America as it has been in the U.S. and Europe.”

Most recently, Pluto TV has been expanding its European footprint, particularly in the U.K. where the service launched the channels Made in Britain and Brit-pocalypse. The AVOD bowed in the U.K. in 2018 and now has more than 80 channels in the country.

Viacom acquired the Los Angeles-based Pluto for $340 million last year.

More Digital

  • Pluto TV

    Pluto TV Set to Expand Into Latin America in March

    ViacomCBS Networks International, the international arm of ViacomCBS, has announced that its free, ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV will launch in Latin America at the end of March, with the service expected to reach Brazil by the end of the year. The platform will offer programming in Spanish and Portuguese, and it will be available [...]

  • Editorial Use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    YouTube Tops 20 Million Paying Subscribers, YouTube TV Has Over 2 Million Customers

    YouTube Music and YouTube Premium together have more than 20 million paying subscribers, and YouTube TV — Google’s over-the-top subscription TV service — has more than 2 million subscribers in the U.S. That’s according to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, who shared the details on the company’s Q4 earnings call Monday. It’s the [...]

  • Dropbox CEO Drew Houston - Facebook

    Facebook Names Dropbox CEO to Board of Directors

    Facebook announced that Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of Dropbox — and a longtime friend of Mark Zuckerberg — has been appointed to the company’s board. Houston founded Dropbox in 2007 with Arash Ferdowsi. The company’s storage service is used today by over 600 million people worldwide, including 14 million paying subscribers. Houston graduated from [...]

  • Bill-Murray-Jeep-Groundhog-Day

    Super Bowl 2020 Ads: Most-Viewed Spots on YouTube on Game Day

    YouTube ranked the most-viewed Super Bowl LIV spots on the video service on Feb. 2, which for many are the real draw of the NFL’s championship game — with Amazon, Facebook and Jeep coming out on top. Viewership of Super Bowl LIV ads on YouTube during the game were up about 30% over 2019, according [...]

  • The NFL Super Bowl Vince Lombardi

    How to Watch 2020 Super Bowl: Live-Stream 49ers vs. Chiefs for Free

    Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LIV even if you don’t have a pay-TV subscription — or even a television. The broadcast and live-streaming access to the NFL title game pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs will also include the halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. On TV In the [...]

  • Fox - Roku

    Roku and Fox Reach Deal to Keep Channels on Devices, Just in Time for the Super Bowl

    Roku and Fox Corp. announced that they reached a deal to keep Fox’s channels on the device maker’s platform, an 11th-hour agreement that means Fox apps will be available for Roku users to stream Sunday’s Super Bowl. Fox Corp. said in a statement late Friday, “We are pleased to have reached a successful agreement with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad