Pluto TV Set to Expand Into Latin America in March

ViacomCBS Networks International, the international arm of ViacomCBS, has announced that its free, ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV will launch in Latin America at the end of March, with the service expected to reach Brazil by the end of the year.

The platform will offer programming in Spanish and Portuguese, and it will be available on pay-TV platforms, its own website and via iOS and Android apps.

“The launch of Pluto TV across Latin America marks another huge step toward achieving our mission of entertaining the planet,” said Tom Ryan, the streaming service’s CEO and co-founder. “We see massive opportunity and consumer demand for a high quality, free ad-supported streaming TV service throughout Latin America and therefore are excited to introduce viewers in the region to Pluto TV very soon.”

Pluto TV in Latin America will launch with 24 channels across a range of genres, including action, comedy, drama, horror, games, sports, music, kids and family, cooking, travel, mysteries, wildlife and reality. The service will continue to add channels after the launch, reaching more than 80 by the end of the calendar year.

The initial channel offering will include Pluto TV Cine Estelar, Pluto TV Cine Acción, Pluto TV Cine Drama, Pluto TV Cine Comedia, Pluto TV Cine Terror, Pluto TV Series, Telefe Clásico, MTV Vintage, Nick Pluto TV, Nick Jr. Pluto TV, Pluto TV Junior, Pluto TV Kids, Pluto TV Anime, Pluto TV Deportes, Pluto TV Cocina and Pluto TV Viajes.

“The launch of Pluto TV in Latin America enables our partners to offer their viewers a new value-added service, complementing their premium and linear offerings,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of studios and OTT for ViacomCBS Networks International. “I am confident that Pluto TV will quickly become an essential platform for partners and consumers across Latin America as it has been in the U.S. and Europe.”

Most recently, Pluto TV has been expanding its European footprint, particularly in the U.K. where the service launched the channels Made in Britain and Brit-pocalypse. The AVOD bowed in the U.K. in 2018 and now has more than 80 channels in the country.

Viacom acquired the Los Angeles-based Pluto for $340 million last year.