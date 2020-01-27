Pluto TV Grows U.K. Offering With ‘Made In Britain’ and ‘Brit-pocalypse’ Channels

ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV streaming service is expanding its U.K. offering with new channels dedicated to British film and TV fare and cataclysmic miniseries.

Pluto TV Made in Britain is a 24/7 channel showcasing film and TV favorites, documentaries and celebrity shows. From momentous periods in British history to stories of pop icons, athletes, famous criminals and the royal family, the outlet will offer a wide range of programming.

Documentaries include such titles as “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Wedding,” “Diana – The Royal Truth,” “Freddie Mercury: The King of Queen” and “Manchester United: We Are United.”

The channel also boasts British crime dramas such as “Bronson” and “The Black Panther,” the 2012 true story of serial killer Donald Neilson, as well as the 1977 sex comedy hit “Come Play With Me” and high-profile teen series such as “Skins” and “Ackley Bridge.”

“In the midst of turbulent times, we at Pluto TV want to create a safe haven for British highlights that show the country and its people in all their facets,” said Olivier Jollet, Pluto TV’s managing director for Europe. “Pluto TV Made in Britain celebrates the incomparable British humor, traditional institutions and big stars of the entertainment industry.”

Pluto TV is also launching pop-up channel Pluto TV Brit-pocalypse, dedicated to cataclysmic and post-apocalyptic scenarios and showcasing British miniseries including “Flood,” “Day of the Triffids” and “Ice.”

Viacom acquired the Los Angeles-based Pluto for $340 million last year. The service launched in the U.K. in 2018 and now has more than 80 channels in the country.