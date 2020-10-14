Paradiso Delivers Timely Audio Series ‘Love Under Lockdown’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paradiso, the narrative-driven podcast production studio, is making its English-Language debut with “Love Under Lockdown,” an audio diary that follows four couples navigating the highs and lows of quarantining together amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the course of six episodes, “Love Under Lockdown” chronicles the intimate daily lives of four couples, Whitney and Sariy, who have been dating for only four months when they both contract the virus and are forced to quarantine together; Brandee and Mary, who have just ended their three-year relationship, but continue living peaceably together—until they start dating other people; Jess, an ER doctor who is exposed daily to the virus, and makes the heart-wrenching decision to quarantine away from her fiancé and toddler to keep them safe. And Edwin and Kelcey, who must protect their immunocompromised son while dealing with Edwin’s job loss.

All six episodes of “Love Under Lockdown” will launch on Oct. 14 on Stitcher Premium, an ad-free platform. The first episode of the new series will then be available on all podcast platforms starting on Oct. 29 with Studio71, a Red Arrow Studios company, distributing new episodes of the series weekly.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Stitcher Premium and Studio71 on Paradiso’s first English-language podcast,” said Emi Norris, the managing director of Paradiso US.

“While we’re all navigating this new remote lifestyle and yearning for interpersonal connection, these four amazing couples invite listeners into their homes and inspire us with their honesty, humor, and resilience. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the ups and downs alongside them,” said Norris.

“Love Under Lockdown” is created by Jeanne Boëzec, and produced by Pallavi Kottamasu (“Dr. Death,” “Lenny Says”). The series boasts an original score by French composer Cedryck Santens. Norris served as executive producer, with story editing by Brandon Fibbs and additional production by Molly O’Keefe and Brendan Galbreath on behalf of Paradiso.

Kristin Myers, the director of business development at Stitcher, said it was a thrill for the company “to help give voice to the ways relationships — with people we love and with ourselves — are being tested right now.”

“We are all experiencing the same year but this series pops a window into that living room wall you’re sick of staring at, and gives you a peek at the experience from a new place,” said Myers.

Stephen Perlstein, Vice President of Podcasts at Studio71, pointed Paradiso’s “track record of creating compelling original content.”

Paradiso was founded in September 2019 by Lorenzo Benedetti, the founder of Studio Bagel and former head of digital Production at Canal Plus, Louis Daboussy (former Konbini CCO) and Benoit Dunaigre (former head of audio at Havas).

While at Canal Plus, Benedetti created the high-concept audio thriller “Calls,” which sold to Apple TV+ for an international remake.