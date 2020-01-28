×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Unveils Third Italian Original, 17th Century Witchcraft Series ‘Luna Nera’

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
LUNA NERA
CREDIT: Emanuela Scarpa/Netflix

Netflix and production company Fandango on Tuesday unveiled the streamer’s third Italian original “Luna Nera” (Black Moon), a fantasy rooted in historical reality about a group of women accused of witchery in 17th century Italy.

The innovative show will drop on January 31 in the roughly 190 territories where Netflix operates.

Shot in Rome’s revamped Cinecittà Studios and in the nearby countryside the witchcraft series marks the first foray into the fantasy genre for an Italian skein made for the global market. It’s also entirely written and directed by women, another first for Italy.

Set in the Roman countryside during the dark century known for the Inquisition and religious fanaticism, as well as the so-called scientific revolution, “Luna Nera” is based on a series of books that draw from research into real Italian 17th century witch hunts, trials, and burnings written by Tiziana Triana, who also worked on the screenplays.

A the core of the first six-episode installment of “Luna Nera” is a 16-year-old midwife named Ade who is accused of witchcraft after the death of a newborn. She escapes to the woods and finds refuge in a family of “witches.” But is tormented by the fact that she’s in love with the young son of the head of the witch-hunters clan who of course are mortal enemies of her newfound family.

Popular on Variety

Felipe Tewes, Netflix’s director of international originals for Europe and Africa, speaking to the press praised the show for its “creativity and risk-taking” and for “truly using fantasy to take a very dark period of history and turn it into a story of finding your own power.”

Fandango chief Domenico Procacci noted that making a high-end Italian fantasy show is a “big challenge” and could easily have been met with skepticism. He thanked Netflix’s Tewes and also the streamer’s head of Italian originals Nicole Norwood, “not just for their trust” but for their tendency to back the boldest choices such as “the freedom” to use a cast of largely unknown talents.

It will be interesting to see if “Luna Nera” flies. If so, it could help open up a new strand in Italian scripted storytelling.

“Luna Nera” was helmed by a trio of Italian women: Francesca Comencini (“Gomorra”), who led the way in terms of shaping the show;  Susanna Nicchiarelli (“Nico, 1988”) and Paola Randi (“Little Tito and the Aliens”).

Comencini at the presser pointed out the significance of having witches as protagonists.

“The witches are back!,” she said, noting that this “an image that feminism picked up on during the 70s.”

Elaborating on what witches mean to her she called them “a universal figure that periodically comes back in fashion, because they represent this great utopia,” she said.

“They are a way for men and women to be together in the world; to work and live together….in a way that is different. A way that for men to escape from the temptation to dominate, and for women [to escape] from the temptation to submit,” Comencini passionately pointed out.

Nicchiarelli called the show both “smart and fun,” which, she noted “is something rare.”

Also, she added, “We had fun with the magic.”

Other new Netflix Italy originals currently in various stages include: “Curon” a supernatural drama set a village submerged by water in the province of Bolzano; “Summertime” a contemporary romancer based on a novel by popular local teen literature author Federico Moccia; “Zero,” a show combining a superhero narrative with the lives of first-generation African immigrants in Italy; and “Fedelta,” a relationships drama series based on a local bestseller by author Marco Miserly

More Digital

  • LUNA NERA

    Netflix Unveils Third Italian Original, 17th Century Witchcraft Series 'Luna Nera'

    Netflix and production company Fandango on Tuesday unveiled the streamer’s third Italian original “Luna Nera” (Black Moon), a fantasy rooted in historical reality about a group of women accused of witchery in 17th century Italy. The innovative show will drop on January 31 in the roughly 190 territories where Netflix operates. Shot in Rome’s revamped Cinecittà Studios [...]

  • Boris Johnson Grants China's Huawei Limited

    UK Grants China's Huawei Limited Role in 5G Network, Despite Security Concerns

    The British government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, decided Tuesday to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei to build parts of the country’s 5G network, in defiance of U.S. concerns over national security risks and the potential for Chinese espionage. The U.K.’s National Security Council green-lit the move to go ahead with “high risk vendor” [...]

  • ICM Partners

    ICM Partners Promotes Six Agents to Partner Status

    ICM Partners has promoted six agents to partner status. ICM’s partner class of 2020 features four women and two men drawn from disciplines across the agency: Courtny Catzel (Non-Scripted), Di Glazer (Theater), Shade Grant (Non-Scripted), Andrea Johnson (Concerts), Craig Shapiro (Talent) and Howie Tanenbaum (TV). The promotions bring the number of partners at ICM to [...]

  • Podcast Company Meet Cute Raises $3

    Shari Redstone's Advancit Capital Among Investors in Podcast Company Meet Cute (EXCLUSIVE)

    Meet Cute, a New York-based podcast company that focuses on romantic comedies, has secured more than $3 million in funding from a group of investors, including Shari Redstone’s Advancit Capital and venture capital firm Union Square Ventures. Meet Cute CEO Naomi Shah did not disclose the exact dollar amounts from each company, but revealed that [...]

  • Pluto TV Grows U.K. Offering With

    Pluto TV Grows U.K. Offering With 'Made in Britain' and 'Brit-pocalypse' Channels

    ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV streaming service is expanding its U.K. offering with new channels dedicated to British film and TV fare and cataclysmic miniseries. Pluto TV Made in Britain is a 24/7 channel showcasing film and TV favorites, documentaries and celebrity shows. From momentous periods in British history to stories of pop icons, athletes, famous criminals and the royal [...]

  • Disney Myth A Frozen Tale

    ‘Frozen 2’-Inspired VR Film ‘Myth’ Creates Beautifully Immersive ‘Fairy Tale Within a Fairy Tale’

    With “Myth: A Frozen Tale,” Disney Animation has crafted a visually stunning virtual-reality short film — a project that flexes its VR muscles but deftly uses the technology in service of storytelling. Sometimes VR experiences feel like proof-of-concepts straining to justify their 3D settings. “Myth,” by contrast, employs virtual reality so effectively it feels like [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad