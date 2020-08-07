Netflix Launches Hindi Userface in India, Available Globally

Netflix has launched a user interface in Hindi — a new functionality that will cater to almost half of India’s 1.4 billion population.

The platform’s subscribers will be able to switch over to the Hindi interface from the “language” option on the platform — which has largely been accessible only in English to date in India — allowing every aspect of the service to appear in Hindi. This option has so far been available for 26 languages, including Chinese, English, Korean, Japanese and Italian.

The functionality will also be enabled for Netflix users outside India, thus allowing the streaming giant to tap into the significant diaspora.

The Hindi launch comes two years after the global giant’s competitor Amazon Prime Video introduced a Hindi interface on its local platform in India, closely followed by Tamil and Telugu.

“Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi,” said Monika Shergill, VP of content for Netflix India.

The move comes as Netflix aggressively pushes its India operation, forging new ways to make it more accessible to the country’s online users. The platform recent unveiled a slate of 17 new titles, including “Ludo,” “Mismatched” and the upcoming film “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” which will launch Aug. 12.

The existing slate of Indian originals includes the likes of “Sacred Games,” “Delhi Crime” and “Bulbbul.”

Last year, realizing its pricing options for the country were not in sync with the price points of its competitors, Netflix introduced a mobile plan for Rs. 199 ($2.65) per month.