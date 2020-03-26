×

NENT Group to Launch Viaplay in Iceland on April 1

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Love Me Scandinavian Cinema
CREDIT: Nordic Entertainment Group

Viaplay, the thriving streaming service owned by the Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), is set to launch in Iceland on April 1.

Viaplay is already a leading streamer in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. With the upcoming roll-out in Iceland, the service will available in all five Nordic countries.

The Viaplay series and movies package will be priced at ISK 599 ($4.27) per month in Iceland. As in other markets, Viaplay will be available in Iceland through direct subscriptions and third-party partnerships.

“Viaplay is a Nordic streaming success story and completing our regional footprint with Iceland is a very natural next step,” said Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO.

The executive said “Viaplay already has 1.6 million subscribers across the Nordic region and is built to scale quickly.”

One of the world’s most connected countries, Iceland boasts 75% of households which have access to fibre networks, and 359,000 mobile broadband subscriptions for a population of 360,000 people.

The offering in Iceland will be split into four categories: Viaplay Originals, including “Love Me” (pictured), “Those Who Kill” and “Conspiracy of Silence;” films and series, such as “Borg vs. McEnroe” and “Easy Money;” kids’ content such as “Dora the Explorer” and “SpongeBob SquarePants;” and live sports.

NENT Group has secured the exclusive Icelandic media rights to the Formula 1, Bundesliga football and handball, WTA tennis, Major League Baseball, among other sports events. But since most of these events have been postponed due to the global coronavirus outbreak, NENT Group said it will launch its Viaplay sports package in Iceland when the content will be available.

The service will be localized with Icelandic subtitles or dubbing on Viaplay Originals and kids’ content, as well as Icelandic commentary on selected sports content.

More Film

  • Love Me Scandinavian Cinema

    NENT Group to Launch Viaplay in Iceland on April 1

    Viaplay, the thriving streaming service owned by the Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), is set to launch in Iceland on April 1. Viaplay is already a leading streamer in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. With the upcoming roll-out in Iceland, the service will available in all five Nordic countries. The Viaplay series and movies package [...]

  • Cineworld

    Cineworld Rethinks Redundancies After Industry Backlash, Government Measures

    U.K. theater chain Cineworld Group has decided not to go ahead with the planned redundancies first announced last week after all their sites, including Picturehouse screens, shuttered due to the coronavirus crisis. In an internal memo to staff circulated Wednesday night and seen by Variety, Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger wrote: “All of our hourly paid [...]

  • Employees work in the DaAn Gene

    China's Handful of Reopened Cinemas Get the Cold Shoulder From Wary Audiences

    China has re-opened a portion of its cinemas as it emerges from its coronavirus shutdown. But they’re far from back to business as usual. After nearly 60 days of closures, more than 500 cinemas — around 5% of China’s total — re-opened last weekend. Yet without exciting product yet to push, they remain comically empty. [...]

  • 'Tape' Review: Captures Harassment in the

    'Tape': Film Review

    “Tape,” a guerrilla indie drama that confronts some of the ways sexual harassment has been embedded in the entertainment industry, begins with Rosa (Annarosa Mudd) getting ready to go undercover — but really, she’s dressing for battle. After rigging herself up with a hidden camera, she mutilates her body in homage to Lavinia in “Titus [...]

  • Thomas Schlamme DGA

    DGA: Studios Paying Two Weeks’ Salary to Members Losing Jobs In Coronavirus Shutdown

    Leaders of the Directors Guild of America have announced that major studios will pay two weeks’ salary to below-the-line DGA members losing jobs due to the coronavirus shutdown. DGA President Thomas Schlamme and national executive director Russ Hollander made the announcement Wednesday night in their latest message to their members. “Our contracts staff and field representatives [...]

  • Empty movie theater

    U.S. Movie Theater Owners Applaud Senate Passage of Relief Package

    The National Association of Theatre Owners commended the U.S. Senate’s bipartisan agreement to provide economic relief to the exhibition business and other industries that have had to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate leaders and the White House reached a deal early Wednesday morning on a $2 trillion stimulus package, which includes [...]

  • Inside Out Film Festival

    Film News Roundup: Inside Out Postpones LGBTQ Film Festival Due to Coronavirus

    In today’s film news roundup, Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival gets postponed, the commercial industry’s health plan addresses the coronavirus pandemic and Margaret Qualley’s “A Head Full of Ghosts” finds a home. FILM FESTIVAL Inside Out, Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival, has postponed this year’s 30th anniversary edition to Oct. 1-11 due to the coronavirus [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad