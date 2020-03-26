NENT Group to Launch Viaplay in Iceland on April 1

Viaplay, the thriving streaming service owned by the Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), is set to launch in Iceland on April 1.

Viaplay is already a leading streamer in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. With the upcoming roll-out in Iceland, the service will available in all five Nordic countries.

The Viaplay series and movies package will be priced at ISK 599 ($4.27) per month in Iceland. As in other markets, Viaplay will be available in Iceland through direct subscriptions and third-party partnerships.

“Viaplay is a Nordic streaming success story and completing our regional footprint with Iceland is a very natural next step,” said Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO.

The executive said “Viaplay already has 1.6 million subscribers across the Nordic region and is built to scale quickly.”

One of the world’s most connected countries, Iceland boasts 75% of households which have access to fibre networks, and 359,000 mobile broadband subscriptions for a population of 360,000 people.

The offering in Iceland will be split into four categories: Viaplay Originals, including “Love Me” (pictured), “Those Who Kill” and “Conspiracy of Silence;” films and series, such as “Borg vs. McEnroe” and “Easy Money;” kids’ content such as “Dora the Explorer” and “SpongeBob SquarePants;” and live sports.

NENT Group has secured the exclusive Icelandic media rights to the Formula 1, Bundesliga football and handball, WTA tennis, Major League Baseball, among other sports events. But since most of these events have been postponed due to the global coronavirus outbreak, NENT Group said it will launch its Viaplay sports package in Iceland when the content will be available.

The service will be localized with Icelandic subtitles or dubbing on Viaplay Originals and kids’ content, as well as Icelandic commentary on selected sports content.