×

MovieChainer Enlists The Match Factory, Memento Film Distribution, Polygram (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Golden Glove

In the run to the Berlin Film Festival, MovieChainer, the cloud-based app allowing right-holders to model and track the legal and financial structure of their film projects, has added German sales powerhouse The Match Factory and France’s Memento Film Distribution, to its client roster.

Created by the Paris-based production banner Backup Films in 2014,  MovieChainer also caters to TF1 Group, MK2, Bankside Films, Memento International, Charades, as well as Superights, Fintage and Endemol Shine.

A prominent sales banner which boasted six films, including Fatih Akin’s “Golden Glove” (pictured) at last year’s Berlinale, The Match Factory will be MovieChainer’s first client out of Germany. Memento Film Distribution, meanwhile, will be the service’s first member focusing on theatrical distribution.

The app improves filmmakers, producers, sales agents and distributors’ ability to perform quick and accurate revenue simulations and keep track of their revenue shares throughout the commercial life of their films.

As the structure of deals becomes more complex, notably with the arrival of streaming services, MovieChainer has proven highly useful for many companies in the film and TV world.

“More than ever believe that the content industries will increasingly look into for tools to achieve transparency and efficiency towards their rights-holders,” said Baptiste Babin, co-founder of MovieChainer, who also co-founded Backup Films and ran the animation studio Millimages for several years. “It’s not so much a matter of personal ethics than a sheer necessity to be competitive and attract talents,” added Babin.

MovieChainer has also been recently expanding its scope and has diversified its services portofolio. Last month, for instance, the company signed up Polygram Entertainment, the Universal Music Group-owned music film producer and distributor.

“Exporting our service abroad has always been one of our top priorities. We are really proud to be trusted by Polygram Entertainment and The Match Factory,” said Clement Baerd, the business developer for MovieChainer. “We believe it is a new dynamic for MovieChainer and are willing to set up other flagships in strategic places.”

MovieChainer has also raised debt with the French State-baked IFCIC (Financing Institute of Cinema and Cultural Industries) in order to broaden its canvas, bolster its team and increase its commercial prospects.

“As we have always been partnering up with TV and film producers, we believe it is essential to open new services and broaden our offer to help content structures manage their rights.” said Philippine Roy, the sales manager for MovieChainer.

 

More Film

  • Zachary Levi Cole Sprouse

    Zachary Levi, Cole Sprouse to Star in Music Comedy 'Undercover'

    “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi and “Riverdale’s” Cole Sprouse have boarded Lionsgate’s music-driven comedy “Undercover” from director Steve Pink. Levi will play a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by Sprouse. When things start looking up for the band, Levi’s character gets exposed. Mandeville Films’ Todd [...]

  • Golden Glove

    MovieChainer Enlists The Match Factory, Memento Film Distribution, Polygram (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the run to the Berlin Film Festival, MovieChainer, the cloud-based app allowing right-holders to model and track the legal and financial structure of their film projects, has added German sales powerhouse The Match Factory and France’s Memento Film Distribution, to its client roster. Created by the Paris-based production banner Backup Films in 2014,  MovieChainer also [...]

  • Nipsey Hussle

    Nipsey Hussle Documentary From Ava DuVernay in Preliminary Stages at Netflix

    Netflix is in talks with Nipsey Hussle’s production company, Marathon Films, for Ava DuVernay to co-produce and possibly direct a documentary about the late rapper. Although DuVernay has attached herself to direct, it’s unclear if she has the room in her schedule, given her commitment to helm DC Comics’ “New Gods” for Warner Bros. According [...]

  • SXSW logo

    Trent Reznor, Janelle Monae, Judd Apatow, Many More Join SXSW Keynote and Speaker Lineup

    South by Southwest’s speaker lineup is always an embarrassment of riches and this year is no exception, as the festival’s final round of keynotes and featured speakers includes Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Damon Lindelof, St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein, Janelle Monáe, Lulu Wang, Soo-Man Lee, and Capitol Music Group’s Michelle Jubelirer. They join Judd Apatow, Noam [...]

  • The Crossing

    Indie Sales Boards Animated Feature 'The Crossing' About Children Refugee (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indie Sales, the Paris-based company which sold the Oscar-nominated “My Life as a Zucchini” around the world, has come on board Florence Miailhe’s “The Crossing,” a timely, hand-painted animated feature shedding light on children refugees. Written by Miailhe, along with the popular children’s book author Marie Desplechin, “The Crossing” is a contemporary tale exploring the [...]

  • Lionsgate

    Lionsgate's Globalgate Consortium Adds Indonesia's Falcon Pictures

    Lionsgate’s local-language film consortium, Globalgate Entertainment, has added Indonesia’s Falcon Pictures to its consortium of production and distribution partners. Other Globalgate partners include Televisa, TF1, Nordisk, Tobis, Rai, Kadokawa, Lotte, TME, Paris Filmes, CineColombia/Dynamo, Belga and Viva Communications. Lionsgate launched Globalgate four years ago to produce and distribute local-language films in markets around the world [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad