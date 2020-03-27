MipTV Online Plus Features Showcases, Pitches, Presentations

Reed Midem launches its MipTV Online Plus initiative Monday as a digital alternative to the conference that was scheduled to open on the same day in Cannes, but it includes many of the elements that were planned for the physical event.

The streamed sessions will kick off Monday at 9.30 A.M. CET with the invitation-only Drama Buyers Summit, which is a showcase of 10 high-end scripted series for buyers.

Among the lineup are three comedy-dramas: the U.S.’s “The Baker and the Beauty,” ordered by ABC, Spain’s “Nasdrovia,” which will play on Movistar Plus, and Spain’s “Benidorm,” for Antena 3.

There are three crime dramas: the U.K.’s “Bloodlands,” commissioned by BBC, Spain’s “Disappeared,” a Mediaset Espana production, and Russia’s “Wolf Trap,” from NTV.

The remaining series are mystery drama “Unseen” and a whodunnit with a supernatural twist “Beau Sejour,” both from Belgium, Swedish action thriller “The Machinery,” and Germany’s “The Window,” a drama thriller.

The morning sessions of the digital event – running Monday through Thursday – are dedicated to showcases and pitching sessions for upcoming shows, running under the banner “What’s Next – Curated Content Discovery.”

These sessions include showcases of factual shows and kids programs on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and pitching sessions for drama series (Monday through Wednesday), kids shows (Monday), formats (Tuesday), and documentaries (Wednesday).

The afternoons are filled with conference sessions, running under the banner “What’s Trending – Curated Market Intelligence.”

The Wit’s Virginia Mouseler will present the company’s “Fresh TV” series of presentations on content trends: on formats (Monday), kids’ shows (Tuesday), and fiction series (Wednesday).

Another session is a data-driven presentation by Guy Bisson, executive director of Ampere Analysis, titled “What’s Hot and What’s Not: Scripted and Unscripted Commissioning and Development Trends.”

Glance’s head of content insight, Avril Blondelot, and its vice president, Frédéric Vaulpré, will deliver “One TV Year in the World: Cracking Audience Trends,” a presentation on audience data and trends.

MipTV delegates can either view the sessions live, or on demand after the broadcast.

Lucy Smith, television division deputy director at Reed Midem, said: “Our clients are unable to come to MipTV in Cannes, so we are bringing MipTV to them. Starting on March 30, delegates from 94 countries will be able to interact with one another online and experience originally scheduled Mip programming from the comfort of their office or home. Nothing replaces face-to-face meetings, but MipTV Online Plus content, networking and access to the international entertainment business community is totally unique.”

MipTV Online Plus (Courtesy of Reed Midem)