Mipcom to Host Stand-Free 2020 ‘Rendezvous’ Edition

After canceling MipTV in April in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Reed Midem will be hosting a hybrid physical edition of Mipcom, the international TV showcase, without exhibition stands.

Named Mipcom Rendezvous, this year’s format will also see the launch of Mipcom Online +, a premium digital service which will run from Oct. 5 to mid-November. Delegates won’t be able to attend the confab will be able to set up online video meetings, screen programmes, as well as access panels and conferences.

While stands are being scrapped from this edition, the 36th edition of Mipcom will have a new show floor plan for face-to-face meetings and market screenings with open meeting spaces, reserved tables or privatised lounges across the Ambassadeurs and Riviera halls of the Palais des Festivals.

“New health and safety guidelines meant considerable disruption and extra costs for exhibitors and their stands, so we decided there will be no exhibition stands at Mipcom Rendezvous Cannes,” said Laurine Garaude, Reed Midem’s television division director.

Exhibitors who have already booked a stand for Mipcom will receive either a refund or a credit for Mipcom Rendezvous or future MIP markets.

“We want to help the international television community get back to business and the combination of face-to-face at Mipcom Rendez-Vous Cannes and digital Mipcom Online + makes this possible,” said Garaude.

Garaude said Mipcom ‘stepped up (its) invitations to buyers and (is) also working closely with major studios from around the world to present their newest and most exciting slate of content,”

Physical distancing will be in place as part of comprehensive health and safety measures throughout the Palais. The conference will take place Oct. 12-15