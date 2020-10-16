Amazon Orders Italian Heist Series ‘Everybody Loves Diamonds’

Amazon has announced a new Italian original series titled “Everybody Loves Diamonds” during Rome’s MIA market.

The heist series with comedic overtones is inspired by the 2003 “Heist of Antwerp,” dubbed by international media as “the biggest diamond theft in the world.”

The new Amazon show being produced by Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa for Wildside, which is a Fremantle unit, follows a group of thieves led by Sicilian mastermind Leonardo Notarbartolo, who in 2003 managed to circumvent the advanced security system of the Antwerp Diamond Center and steal precious stones worth more than $100 million.

Nicole Morganti, head of Amazon Originals in Italy, and Davide Nardini, head of scripted originals in Italy, unveiled the project during a MIA panel on Friday, where they also announced commissioning a second season of the Italian version of Amazon Original’s unscripted series “Celebrity Hunted – Manhunt,” produced by EndemolShine Italy.

Morganti said she was thrilled to be working on “Everybody Loves Diamonds” with “one of the most prestigious creative and production teams in Italy.” The show is written by a team comprising Stefano Bises, who penned hot TV series “Gomorra,” and “ZeroZeroZero,” among other titles, and Michele Astori (“The Mafia Kills Only in Summer”) with Giulio Carrieri and Bernardo Pellegrini.

The director on “Everybody Loves Diamonds” has not been announced.

Other previously announced Amazon Italian original series that are in production include “Bang Bang Baby,” a series set in the 1980s about a shy, insecure teenage girl who becomes the youngest member of the Milanese mob, produced by Fremantle’s The Apartment and Wildside, which are the shingles behind HBO’s “The New Pope” and “My Brilliant Friend,” and “Vita da Carlo,” featuring popular Italian comic actor and director Carlo Verdone and produced by Aurelio and Luigi De Laurentiis.