×

Job Sharing Technology Helps to Put Moms Back in the TV Workforce

By

Valentina's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Carl Russ/Mohl/SMTJ

In order to combat the drop-out rate of women in the television industry, a new initiative has been launched Friday by Share My Telly Job (SMTJ) and The Talent Manager. Within the TV production sector, there is a growing recognition among recruiters that job sharing could help curb the negative effects of parental leave as well as up productivity within production. This is highlighted by the fact that only 11% of women working in the U.K. film and TV industry are parents.

The two organizations have teamed up to launch pioneering technology across both websites that allows two TV freelancers to apply for a gig together. On the flipside, it allows production companies and broadcasters to advertise such positions. The software will also identify both experienced job sharers and companies with a proven track record for providing job-sharing opportunities. This is all in hopes of improving diversity within the industry, including search functionality that aids in the identification of best production talent with BAME backgrounds or with disabilities.

The challenges with parents working in the industry include excessive hours, long working weeks and childcare options. A recent survey of screen professionals found that 82% said their careers had been negatively impacted by their responsibilities as parents and carers.

SMTJ is collaborating with 35 production companies to aid in this initiative, including Crackit, RDF, Hungry Bear, EndemolShine, Studio Lambert, Optomen, ITV Studios and WalltoWall.

The new online functionality is the latest in a series of collaborations between SMTJ and The Talent Manager.

“Job sharing in television is a proven concept and there are more and more enlightened employers who are now seeing the benefits,” said Louise Patel of Share My Telly Job. “It enables the industry to retain talent, encourage diversity and address the issues of gender pay disparity and equality.”

Added Sarah Lee of The Talent Manager: “For all its creativity, the TV industry has often not been very creative when it comes to thinking about recruitment. Successful job sharing has been shown to benefit the productions, and the bottom line. ‘’With more and more production companies out there, the best freelancers increasingly have a choice as to who they work for. Those employers who embrace flexible working and create a supportive and nurturing work environment tend also to be the ones picking up the gongs come awards’ season.’’

The function goes live across the websites today and follows the launch of the Diversity Search Engine, which helps stakeholders find the best freelance talent from underrepresented groups, and the Diversity Dashboard, which gives The Talent Manager companies extensive information about the diversity of the freelancers they work with including by ethnicity, religion, age and social background, so that they can better address their own recruitment short failings.

More TV

  • Job Sharing Technology Helps to Put

    Job Sharing Technology Helps to Put Moms Back in the TV Workforce

    In order to combat the drop-out rate of women in the television industry, a new initiative has been launched Friday by Share My Telly Job (SMTJ) and The Talent Manager. Within the TV production sector, there is a growing recognition among recruiters that job sharing could help curb the negative effects of parental leave as [...]

  • Dakota Johnson Actors on Actors

    Dakota Johnson Marks Directorial Debut with Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Video

    “Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Fifty Shades Freed” star Dakota Johnson has made her directorial debut with Coldplay’s music video for a doo-wop rendition of “Cry Cry Cry” off their latest album Everyday Life. The video, for which Johnson collaborated with director Cory Bailey, was filmed in London’s Rivoli Ballroom and premieres today. Johnson and Coldplay [...]

  • Liam Keelan

    Disney Hires BBC Studios Alum to Lead TV Content for Europe and Africa

    Former BBC scripted content portfolio director Liam Keelan has joined the Mouse House. The London-based exec will take on the newly created regional role of VP of original productions for television, where he is to oversee content for both channels and fledgling streaming service Disney+ in Europe and Africa. Leading a team of development and [...]

  • The Trial of Christine Keeler

    Australia's ABC, Holland's NPO Swoop For BBC's 'Christine Keeler' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Keshet International (KI) has secured a slew of sales deals for BBC One period drama “The Trial of Christine Keeler,” which recently completed its run last month in the U.K. An account of the notorious 1960s ‘Profumo Affair,’ the six-part series chronicles the cover-up of an affair between a British Minister (Ben Miles) and model [...]

  • Zoe Lyons

    Comic Zoe Lyons to Host BBC Game Show 'Lightning' from Banijay's Fizz

    The BBC has tapped stand-up comic Zoe Lyons to host “Lightning,” a fast-paced afternoon entertainment show to be broadcast on BBC Two. Mixing elements of the traditional game show and quiz show, “Lightning” will have six contestants battling it out over six frenetic rounds, answering trivia questions and undertaking physical trials while trying to avoid [...]

  • GREY'S ANATOMY - "Save the Last

    'Grey's Anatomy' Boss on the Hospital Shakeup: 'It Brings Everybody Home'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the 13th episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 16, entitled “Save the Last Dance for Me.” It didn’t take long for Dr. Riley (Shoshannah Stern) to make a big splash on “Grey’s Anatomy.” With the doctors puzzled by Suzanne’s (Sarah Rafferty) illness, Riley proposed a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad