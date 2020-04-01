×

J.K. Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Digital Hub

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

J.K. Rowling has launched “Harry Potter at Home,” a digital hub with a cauldron full of treats to keep young children occupied while they are held captive at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The hub, which includes contributions from publishing houses Bloomsbury and Scholastic, has magical craft videos, fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and more for both first-time readers and those already familiar with the wizarding world.

The site, offered free of charge, proclaims: “We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!”

Rowling announced the launch in a tweet Wednesday. “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch http://harrypotterathome.com,” she wrote.

More to follow.

