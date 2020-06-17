FiGa Films Launches Streaming Service FiGa en Casa (EXCLUSIVE)

Miami-based sales and distribution company FiGa Films launches streaming service FiGa en Casa on June 18 with the world premiere of Argentine medium-length film “Rompiente” by Juan Schnitman whose 2015 debut feature, “The Fire,” was hailed by Variety as a “riveting chamber piece of subtle shifts and evenhanded power struggles…”

In “Rompiente,” a director shooting a sex scene in an indie film manipulates his young actors to show more flesh and be more intimate until tensions between the actors and the director reach a breaking point.

“I like to think about this film as a Los Ramones song: Short, fast and urgent,” said Schnitman in a statement, who bases “Rompiente” on what he’s heard about abusive directors and awkward shoots of sex scenes. “Nobody spoke about these issues that we all knew happened. I took this idea to friends, producers and a month later we were shooting,” he added.

“‘Rompiente’ talks about the #MeToo movement but from a Latin American perspective,” said FiGa Films’ Sandro Fiorin, adding: “It’s very relevant; we want the channel to have an identity, to reflect political moments.”

“The vast majority of our films are political in some way,” Fiorin noted, citing such FiGa titles as “El Amparo,” which touches on the themes of immigration, social injustice and police brutality, as well as “Pelo Malo” which delves into black identity, now made even more relevant in the era of #BlackLivesMatter. “I want our platform to spark political discussions,” said Fiorin.

FiGa en Casa launches at a time when the demand for at-home entertainment is high as most of Latin America and other parts of the world remain on Covid-19 lockdown. In some countries, curfews remain in place and even stepping out to buy groceries requires a permit. Some health authorities declare that Latin America is now the epicenter of the global pandemic with Brazil, Peru, Mexico and Chile the hardest hit.

Founded in 2006 by Fiorin and his late partner Alex Garcia, FiGa Films was initially launched to select the best of Latin America’s “new” cinema. It has since expanded to include projects from North America, Europe and Africa and has a library of nearly 100 titles.

FiGa en Casa will feature as many of these titles as territorial rights permit, introducing at least one new title a week.