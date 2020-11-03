Disney Plus Sets Combined Subscription Deal with Brazil’s Globoplay (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Plus has signed a joint subscription deal in Brazil with Globoplay, the ambitious and fast-growing SVOD platform of giant Brazilian broadcast group Globo, the biggest media company in Latin America.

Announced Tuesday, the strategic partnership sees Disney Plus being made available for purchase in Brazil by Globoplay via a combined subscription offer for both Globoplay and Disney Plus which comes at a discounted price of R$43.90 ($7.6) a month. The Disney Plus-Globoplay combo offer kicks in on Nov. 3, a fortnight before Disney Plus launches across Latin America, including Brazil, on Nov. 17. Disney PLus has already launched over much of Europe.

Disney Plus, which will also operate as a standalone platform in Brazil, will offer Globoplay clients access via the combo offer to the first season of “The Mandalorian,” as well as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content.

Disney Plus highlights described by Globoplay on Nov. 3 also take in animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” docuseries “Marvel’s Hero Project” and Leslie Iwerks’ doc miniseries “The Imagineering Story,” new short format series “Pixar in Real Life” and “Disney Family Sundays,” and the complete Pixar Short Film Collection.

The alliance will not see the partners sharing an interface, but it does points to a discount joint subscription partnership model that may become a building trend as even the biggest SVOD players seek to ensure audience reach in a bitterly competitive market.

“There’s been much speculation about capacity of a household to purchase individual OTT services,” said Guy Bisson, at Ampere Analysis. “The ceiling could be somewhere between five and 10 services, depending on the market. There are many ways to break through that ceiling. One of course is compelling content, another bundling at a discount.”

The Disney Plus-Globoplay alliance offers both as Globoplay is on a mission to enhance its offer in 2021.

Already, Globoplay, a fremium service, saw subscribers watch 120 million hours of content in September, more than four times the number of hours viewed in September 2019, Globo said Tuesday.

Coinciding with the Nov. 3 pre-launch sales offer, Globo announced that it expects to invest $250 million in Globoplay content and technology in 2021.

That takes in a five-fold increased investment in content produced by Brazilian independent film production companies.

In another move, Globoplay aims to deliver in the next few months podcast versions of its early morning TV newscasts for use in cars as Brazilians travel to work, said Erick Brêtas, director of digital products & services at Globo.

Globo’s new Globoplay Plus Live Channels subscription has recently started to deliver video programming both in live and on-demand formats across all programming genres. He added: “Our goal is to become the largest video streaming service in Brazil by the end of this decade,” Brêtas said.