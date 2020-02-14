Disney Hires BBC Studios Alum to Lead TV Content for Europe and Africa

Former BBC scripted content portfolio director Liam Keelan has joined the Mouse House.

The London-based exec will take on the newly created regional role of VP of original productions for television, where he is to oversee content for both channels and fledgling streaming service Disney+ in Europe and Africa.

Leading a team of development and production executives in the U.K. and across the region, he will be responsible for scripted, unscripted, factual entertainment and animated originals across the company’s various genres with a focus on general entertainment and family.

Original content will land on Fox, Disney Channel and Disney+. Keelan will report into Diego Londono, executive VP of media networks and content.

Keelan first joined BBC Studios (formerly BBC Worldwide) in 2013, but departed last March following a restructuring at the producer-distributor.

Keelan spent six years as Director of Scripted Content, BBC Worldwide. Prior to this, he was Global Editorial Director.

Before moving to BBC Worldwide, Keelan was controller of BBC Daytime and Early Peak from February 2008. Under Keelan’s tenure, the schedule was revamped, with an emphasis on drama, consumer and current affairs and event-led programming. His commissions included the Jimmy McGovern drama “Moving On,” quiz show “Pointless” and “Father Brown.”

Before joining the BBC, Keelan was Controller for Daytime at ITV and Head of Scheduling and Channel Editor at UKTV.

Since leaving the BBC in 2019, Liam has acted as a media consultant for Amazon Studios and a number of independent production companies.