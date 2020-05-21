BritBox to Feature Complete Collection of BBC Shakespeare Adaptations

BritBox, the North American subscription streaming service devoted to British shows, will launch the full collection of BBC productions of Shakespeare’s plays on May 26 exclusively on the platform. It will be the first time all 37 adaptations will be available to stream in one place.

The collection includes “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “As You Like It” with Helen Mirren, “Cymbeline” with Robert Lindsay, “Hamlet” with Derek Jacobi, “The Taming of the Shrew” with John Cleese, and “Romeo and Juliet” with Alan Rickman.

“Never before have all 37 of BBC’s Shakespeare collection been available in one place, as a huge Shakespeare connoisseur, selfishly I wanted this for myself, I hope everyone feels the same,” stated Soumya Sriraman, president and CEO BritBox.

BritBox is available in the U.S. and Canada for $6.99 per month, after an introductory free trial period. It is owned by BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the British public broadcaster BBC, and ITV, the U.K.’s biggest commercial broadcaster.