Apple Stores Are Now Closed Indefinitely Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple Store London
CREDIT: Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

Apple’s retail outlets worldwide, with the exception of Greater China, will be closed “until further notice,” the tech giant said.

The company previously said it was closing down almost 500 stores worldwide until March 27 as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. Now, Apple indicated, it could be much longer than that.

For many Apple customers, the stores closures happen at an inopportune time — as millions of Americans are working from home temporarily amid the coronavirus crisis. The Apple Stores feature hands-on tech support from Genius Bar staff for malfunctioning or busted iPhones, computers and other products.

“We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers,” a message on Apple’s website currently reads. The company directs customers to its online store or app to get free delivery on product purchases. For service and support, Apple customers can visit support.apple.com or call (800) 275-2273.

In the Greater China region, Apple had shut down its retail stores starting in early February and had reopened all 42 of them by Friday, March 13. The company had 510 stores worldwide at the end of 2019.

It seems likely that the broad shuttering of Apple Stores will be another factor that hurt sales for the current quarter. The tech giant had warned investors in mid-February that it would miss revenue targets for the quarter ending March 28 because of coronavirus-related disruptions. In China, iPhone sales plummeted 61% in February, according to government data.

(Pictured above: Apple Store in Kingston-Upon-Thames, South West London)

