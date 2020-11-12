Amazon Prime Video Signs Distribution Deal With Orange

Amazon Prime Video has signed a pact with leading French telco group Orange to launch the Prime Video app on Orange TV.

Under the deal, Orange TV customers will gain access to Amazon Prime Video on their set-up boxes within the next few weeks and will be able to enjoy a large library of TV shows, movies and docu-series from the Prime Video catalog, notably the Amazon Original Series “The Boys,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Forte,” “True Story Avec,” “Carnival Row,” “Alban Ivanov: Élément perturbateur,” as well as the films “Brutus Vs Cesar,” “Pinocchio,” “Truth Seekers,” “Borat 2,” “Connectés, PSG : tout près des étoiles” and “Mylène Farmer: l’Ultime Creation.”

The Amazon Prime Video app will be available as part of an Amazon Prime membership for $7(€5.99)a month or $57 a year.

In addition to receiving access to Amazon Prime Video on their set-top box, Orange customers subscribing to Amazon Prime will also gain access to Prime benefits, including next-day delivery, photo storage space with Amazon Photos, Prime Day and more.

With Orange on board, Amazon Prime Video now boasts distribution deals with four of France’s five major telco groups, along with SFR, Bouygues and Free. The company is still in discussions with Canal Plus Group.

Amazon Prime Video has been gaining grounds in France where it launched a transactional VOD service in April, and has been acquiring several movies such as “Forte” and “Pinocchio,” which were initially set for a theatrical release. The company is also actively collaborating with French producers and creators on original content. Its roster of upcoming French originals includes “Voltaire, Mixte,” a show set in an all-boys high school in the 1960s, which is turned upside down when it starts welcoming girls

Amazon Prime rolled out in more than 200 territories in December 2016 and previously signed deals with British Telecom, Deutsche Telecom, Telecom Italia, Orange Spain, Vodafone, Telefonica and Liberty Global/Virgin Media, among others.