×

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Cellphone ‘Hacked’ Following WhatsApp Message From Saudi Crown Prince (REPORT)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon
CREDIT: DI MARCO/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ cellphone was very probably “hacked” in 2018 after he received a video via WhatsApp from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to an investigation reported in British newspaper The Guardian on Tuesday.

United Nations experts plan to release a public statement Wednesday morning addressing the allegations.

The Guardian reported that Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, received the video from the Saudi leader’s personal mobile phone through WhatsApp in 2018. The encrypted message reportedly contained an infected video file. A Bezos-ordered forensic analysis concluded it is “highly probable” that the video prompted Bezos’ phone to start sending unusually large volumes of data, according to the Guardian.

The Saudi government is denying the allegations.

“Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd,” the Saudi Embassy in Washington said on Twitter. “We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out.”

The alleged hack took place five months before the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government, was savagely killed by Saudi government agents last year in the country’s consulate in Istanbul.

Popular on Variety

A U.N. report last summer said it was inconceivable that the prince, who basically controls all levers of state in Saudi Arabia, did not know of the killing in advance, and recommended an investigation, which is underway. The CIA has concluded that the prince ordered Khashoggi’s killing, according to The New York Times.

Agnès Callamard, the UN official in charge of investigating extrajudicial killings who is leading the UN investigation into Khashoggi’s murder, has reviewed the Bezos-ordered forensic analysis, according to the Guardian report.

Bezos’ security consultant, Gavin de Becker in an opinion article published by The Daily Beast in March of last year had previously accused the Saudi government of hacking Bezos’ phone and said Saudi authorities targeted him because he owned The Washington Post from where Khashoggi was voicing his dissent of Saudi leadership. The Post also subsequently reported proactively on Khashoggi’s murder.

Amazon and Bezos’ lawyer at Boies Schiller Flexner have declined to comment beyond saying that  Bezos is cooperating with continuing investigations, the New York Times said.

 

 

More Digital

  • Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Cellphone 'Hacked' Following WhatsApp Message From Saudi Crown Prince (REPORT)

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ cellphone was very probably “hacked” in 2018 after he received a video via WhatsApp from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to an investigation reported in British newspaper The Guardian on Tuesday. United Nations experts plan to release a public statement Wednesday morning addressing the allegations. The Guardian reported that Bezos, [...]

  • Game of Thrones

    ‘Game of Thrones’ Sweeps Parrot Analytics’ 2nd Global TV Demand Awards

    MIAMI —  “I must check it out. I’ve been hearing a lot about the show,” host Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye”) joked at Parrot Analytics’ 2nd Global TV Demand Awards as “Game of Thrones” swept two of its biggest plaudits: Most In-Demand TV Series in the World, along with Most In-Demand Drama Series. The awards ceremony  [...]

  • Netflix - The Witcher

    'The Witcher' on Track to Be Netflix's Biggest TV Show Premiere Ever, Company Claims

    Netflix said “The Witcher,” the fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, is pacing to be its biggest first-season original TV series ever. “The Witcher,” which debuted Dec. 20 on Netflix, was chosen to be watched by 76 million customer households in the first four weeks of release, according to the company. That would appear to mean [...]

  • The Irishman

    Netflix Adds 8.8 Million Subscribers in Q4, Cites Competition for Lower U.S. Gains

    Netflix beat its forecast for overall subscriber additions for the fourth quarter of 2019, while it brought in fewer than expected U.S. streaming customers. The company added a net 420,000 streaming customers in the U.S. and 8.33 million overseas in the year-end 2019 quarter, for a total of 8.76 million net adds. Netflix had previously [...]

  • Tubi

    Free Streaming Service Tubi to Launch in Mexico in Pact With TV Azteca

    Tubi is heading to Mexico: The free, ad-supported streaming service announced plans to launch in the country later this year as well as a pact with TV Azteca, one of the largest producers of Spanish-language television programming. Under the terms of their deal, TV Azteca will sell advertising and promote Tubi across broadcast and digital [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad