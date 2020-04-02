‘Outer Wilds’ Wins Best Game at BAFTA Games Awards

“Outer Wilds,” the action-adventure mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop, won best game, game design and original property at Thursday’s British Academy Games Awards, which took place virtually due to the coronavirus crisis.

Also winning three BAFTAs was the open-world, role playing detective game “Disco Elysium,” for debut game, narrative and music.

The ceremony, hosted by Dara O’Briain, was live streamed through BAFTA’s social platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

Performer in a supporting role was won by Martti Suosalo for “Control.”

Performer in a leading role went to Gonzalo Martin for “Life Is Strange 2” (episodes 2-5).

“Luigi’s Mansion 3,” the action and adventure game, won in the new animation category.

Artistic achievement was won by “Sayonara Wild Hearts,” the arcade game about riding motorcycles, skateboarding and breaking hearts at 200mph.

“Ape Out” won audio achievement and “Apex Legends” took the BAFTA for multiplayer. “Path of Exile” won the BAFTA for evolving game.

“Observation,” the adventure puzzle game created by Scottish studio No Code, received the BAFTA for British game. “Untitled Goose Game” won in the family category.

Games beyond entertainment was won by “Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to),” the uplifting game where players write nice letters to real people while listening to relaxing music.

The genre-defying “Death Stranding” won in the new technical achievement category and its director, writer and designer, Hideo Kojima, was honored with the Fellowship, the highest honor the Academy can bestow.

“Call of Duty: Mobile” won EE Mobile game of the year, the only award to be voted for by the public.