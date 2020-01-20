Vuulr Online Rights Market Makes Global Expansion at NATPE

Singapore-based Vuulr, an online content marketplace for film and TV rights, is expanding from regional to global operations. The move was announced ahead of NATPE, one of the oldest face-to-face TV rights markets, this week launching its tenth edition in Miami, Florida (Jan 21-23).

The Vuulr platform is free to use for buyers and for distributors to list their catalogues. The company earns its revenue in the form of commission fees paid by the seller after a successful transaction.

Launched across Asia in January 2019, Vuulr features rights from Sony, Picture Tree International, Banijay Rights, Warner Media, CNN and Toonz Media Group, represents 30,000 hours of content in more than 60 genres and 70 languages.

Registered buyers include Walt Disney Co, Viacom International Media Networks, Turner International Asia Pacific, Super RTL, and streamers iflix and HOOQ.

Our unique online marketplace is already helping our distributor and producer partners across Asia and beyond negotiate directly in new territories whilst providing new opportunities and flexible terms for linear and digital buyers and we’re excited to rollout our platform to the global content industry,” said Vuulr CEO Ian McKee said in a statement. The company reckons it can cut transaction costs by up to 75%.

The platform permits traditional flat-fee licences, as well as performance pricing models suited to VoD platforms. These can be based on estimated viewer count, stream length, share of advertising or subscriber revenue.

The company is partnered with industry trade bodies Entertainment ID Registrar (EIDR), MovieLabs and Entertainment Merchants Association (EMA) to enable digital transaction of rights by implementing existing global industry standards for unique asset IDs, rights management, metadata and avails specifications.

Vuulr’s technology can be offered in white-label form, that allows content producers and distributors the option of customizing their own exclusive, transaction-ready catalogue on their website to complement existing sales and distribution efforts.