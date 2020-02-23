×

Screen Australia Leads Call for Evolution of Industry Funding

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aaron Pedersen (as Jay) & Jada Alberts (as Fran), Mystery Road 2 - Photograph by David Dare Parker
CREDIT: David Dare Parker

Screen Australia, the country’s federal support body, says the screen entertainment industry needs to come up with new business models in response to changes in audience behavior and the disruptive impact on content financing that has come from streaming. Public support bodies must change their relationships with the industry too, Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason says.

Illustrating that point, Australia has eight properties in prominent positions at the Berlin Film Festival. But from an industry recently evaluated to have an economic impact of $15 billion (A$22 billion), only two are feature films: “H is For Happiness,” which opened the Generation K Plus section, and “High Ground.”

Higher-profile slots go to premium TV series “Stateless,” which was conceived by and stars Cate Blanchett, and the second season of Outback crime series “Mystery Road.” Both play in the Berlinale Series section. Additionally, four Aussie shorts play elsewhere across the Berlinale.

Australia’s recent box office highlights the need for a rethink. Market share for Australian films released theatrically last year amounted to 3.3% in 2019. The 59 titles (36 fiction, 23 theatrical documentaries) had aggregate gross earnings of $26.4 million (A$39.8 million).

Popular on Variety

Screen Australia took comfort that the top-grossing film, “Ride Like a Girl,” was directed by a woman, Rachel Griffiths. And that Australia wins out in comparison with Canada, Ireland and New Zealand, small English-language territories where local movies account for 3% or less of box office. But Australian films’ combined box office amounted to little more than half of the $50.3 million (A$76 million) of federal money directly injected into the system last year. (A further $138 million [A$208 million] of producer offset tax rebates was also provided centrally and administered by Screen Australia.)

Mason argues that Screen Australia is not a film-only agency and has evolved to take a holistic approach. It supports film, TV, and online projects, underwrites training and provides enterprise capital for selected growth companies. “I need people to not fixate on cinema being a bricks and mortar place,” Mason told Variety. With that comes a change in finance models.

“Screen Australia (is) looking to fund productions that are not only creatively exceptional, but are crafted and financed for the new market conditions,” Mason said in an annual assessment published last month.

“Whilst the viewer may make no distinction about how a piece of content got on their screen, in reality, productions are now also financed in completely different ways. Producers of a film made for cinema or a terrestrial TV series will typically enjoy a long tail of income as international, home entertainment and auxiliary rights are sold.

“Conversely, streamers are now buying the worldwide release of a title for a flat fee, providing a swift payday and incredible profile to creators, but with no further income due and no promise they will ever know how many people watched their work.

“Online platforms are offering an entirely different business model again, and in Australia we often see scripted creators supplementing that income with live theatre offerings.”

But changing times make Screen Australia’s attempt to become “platform agnostic” ever harder.

“Traditionally when we as an agency funded something, we hoped that either we and/or the producer share in the revenue going forward, through pre-sales, or a hit with overages. Now, with Netflix, whether the content does one view or 50 million there is no more money,” says Mason. “You used to be able to work out what the second cycle would look like after (typically) seven years. Now it is unclear what the model will look like after that (straight to streaming flat fee) cycle. Is there even a second cycle?”

Interestingly, Mason says that as theatrical cinema becomes more dominated by tentpoles from Hollywood, and as streamers become truly global businesses, opportunities for local content may re-emerge.

“Indie cinema could come back. Free-to-air TV is still the best medium for advertising to get to a mass (Australian) audience, because those companies know the audience best,” says Mason.

Stan, Australia’s home-grown streaming platform, is succeeding by differentiating itself from the multinational behemoths. “It was telling that Stan built its entire 2019-20 summer strategy around four Australian titles,” Mason said.

More Digital

  • Aaron Pedersen (as Jay) & Jada

    Screen Australia Leads Call for Evolution of Industry Funding

    Screen Australia, the country’s federal support body, says the screen entertainment industry needs to come up with new business models in response to changes in audience behavior and the disruptive impact on content financing that has come from streaming. Public support bodies must change their relationships with the industry too, Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason [...]

  • A-ha!

    'A-ha: The Movie' on 'Take on Me' Band to Receive Worldwide Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    A feature documentary on Norwegian “Take On Me” singers A-ha will receive a worldwide release this November. “A-ha: The Movie,” distributed internationally by Esther van Messel’s First Hand Films, will be broadcast in theaters around the world on Nov. 26, with Germany’s Salzgeber releasing the film locally and First Hand Films handling the release in [...]

  • Vudu

    NBCUniversal in Talks to Buy Walmart's Vudu

    Comcast’s NBCUniversal is looking to add some Vudu into its streaming-video mix. The media conglomerate is in talks to buy Vudu, the Walmart-owned entertainment rental, download and free-streaming service, sources confirm to Variety. It’s unclear what the terms of the pact would be or the timing. News of NBCU’s interest in Vudu was first reported [...]

  • Tubi

    Fox in Talks to Acquire Free-Streaming Service Tubi for Over $500 Million (Report)

    Fox Corp. is in discussions about acquiring Tubi, the ad-supported free streaming service, in a deal worth more than $500 million, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing anonymous sources. With Tubi, Rupert Murdoch’s TV broadcasting and cable company would be adding a dedicated streaming component — offering over 20,000 older TV shows and [...]

  • Zombies 2 Disney Channel

    How Disney Channel's 'Zombies 2' Production Team Made Monsters Kid-Friendly

    Traditionally spooky creatures like zombies and werewolves get the Disney treatment in “Zombies 2,” the follow-up to the 2018 hit TV-movie musical of the same name. While the undead have now assimilated into the community of Seabrook, they’re confronted by a new set of outsiders: werewolves. Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return as Zed and [...]

  • Baby Yoda - The Child Animatronic

    Hasbro's Adorable Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy Is Already Sold Out on Disney's Online Store

    The Force remains strong for toys based on Baby Yoda, the breakout star of Disney Plus original series “The Mandalorian.” Less than a day after becoming available for pre-order, Hasbro’s new $59.99 Baby Yoda animatronic toy is no longer available on Disney’s official online store: As of Friday morning, Shop Disney listed it as “sold [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad