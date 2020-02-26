Netflix Adds Deals With Six Anime Creators in Japan

Global streaming giant, Netflix is partnering with six different Japanese creators in order to expand its slate of originals anime content. Among the deals are ones with Clamp, the female manga collective that was responsible for the “Cardcaptor Sakura” franchise. Another is with Mari Yamazaki, whose “Thermae Romae” manga was turned into two hit live-action films.

Also including Shin Kibayashi (The Kindaichi Case Files), Yasuo Ohtagaki (Mobile Suit Gundam: Thunderbolt), Otsuichi (Goth), and Tow Ubukata (Mardock Scramble) they are a mix of manga artists, novelists, screenwriters and filmmakers who have each played a part in the growing popularity of anime around the world.

Last year Netflix signed deals with five other creators: Production I.G, bones, anima, David Production and Sublimation.

Details of the new shows were not disclosed. But Netflix said that in addition to the new originals to be developed, it will also explore ways for members to engage with the shows through offline publishing and consumer products.

“These partnerships are part of our broader investment strategy to support Japanese anime – giving creators the ability to tell bold, innovative stories and giving them access to fans all around the world, because storytelling is boundless in the world of anime,” said Taiki Sakurai, chief producer, anime at Netflix.

Popular on Variety

“It takes a lot of determination, to be part of a Netflix show. I imagine streaming shows to 190 countries all at once will feel somewhat like joining the world championships of content creators. The mere thought of a global audience hungry for new shows blows my mind,” said Otsuichi.

Mari Yamazaki said: “I can’t wait to see how fans around the world will respond to our shows. Those responses will help me become a better creator, and inspire my next creations.”