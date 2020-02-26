×

Netflix Adds Deals With Six Anime Creators in Japan

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix-logo-N-icon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Global streaming giant, Netflix is partnering with six different Japanese creators in order to expand its slate of originals anime content. Among the deals are ones with Clamp, the female manga collective that was responsible for the “Cardcaptor Sakura” franchise. Another is with Mari Yamazaki, whose “Thermae Romae” manga was turned into two hit live-action films.

Also including Shin Kibayashi (The Kindaichi Case Files), Yasuo Ohtagaki (Mobile Suit Gundam: Thunderbolt), Otsuichi (Goth), and Tow Ubukata (Mardock Scramble) they are a mix of manga artists, novelists, screenwriters and filmmakers who have each played a part in the growing popularity of anime around the world.

Last year Netflix signed deals with five other creators: Production I.G, bones, anima, David Production and Sublimation.

Details of the new shows were not disclosed. But Netflix said that in addition to the new originals to be developed, it will also explore ways for members to engage with the shows through offline publishing and consumer products.

“These partnerships are part of our broader investment strategy to support Japanese anime – giving creators the ability to tell bold, innovative stories and giving them access to fans all around the world, because storytelling is boundless in the world of anime,” said Taiki Sakurai, chief producer, anime at Netflix.

Popular on Variety

“It takes a lot of determination, to be part of a Netflix show. I imagine streaming shows to 190 countries all at once will feel somewhat like joining the world championships of content creators. The mere thought of a global audience hungry for new shows blows my mind,” said Otsuichi.

Mari Yamazaki said: “I can’t wait to see how fans around the world will respond to our shows. Those responses will help me become a better creator, and inspire my next creations.”

More Digital

  • Netflix Corporate Headquarters in Los Gatos

    Netflix Looks to Dispel Myths in Berlin as it Ramps Up European Production

    Netflix is looking to create more transparency and dispel some of the myths around working with the streaming giant as it ramps up its European operations, though the company’s fast-paced shooting schedules are “not for everyone,” director of international originals Rachel Eggebeen said Tuesday morning at the Berlinale Series Market. “It’s a fast pace that [...]

  • Baby Yoda featured image

    Questions Remain for Disney Plus, Hulu Amid Iger-Chapek CEO Transition

    In a surprise announcement, Bob Iger said he was stepping down as Disney’s chief exec citing “the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses” as one reason for the timing as he hands off to new CEO Bob Chapek. True, Disney earlier this month reported tremendous growth for Disney Plus, racking up 28.6 million users just [...]

  • Xumo on LG TV

    Comcast Acquires Xumo Free-Streaming Video Service

    Comcast announced that it has acquired Xumo, a free advertising-supported streaming service, from previous owners Panasonic and Meredith Corp. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Comcast paid more than $100 million for Xumo, CNBC reported. Xumo will continue to operate as an independent business unit inside Comcast Cable, the company said. Xumo offers [...]

  • La unidad

    Berlin: European VODs Innovate, Create to Stay Afloat in Global Streaming Wars

    Netflix and other streaming giants might be setting the pace for a global TV landscape upended by video-on-demand technology, but European players are shaking up domestic markets by ramping up investment in original production, forging unlikely partnerships, and looking to beat Netflix at its own game by finding innovative ways to personalize the VOD viewing [...]

  • ABC News Live - David Hatcher

    ABC News Live Taps BuzzFeed's David Hatcher to Oversee Morning News Programming

    ABC News has recruited veteran TV producer David Hatcher as executive producer to oversee the morning news programming block for the ABC News Live streaming network. Hatcher most recently spent a year at BuzzFeed, where he was executive producer of morning news show “AM2DM” on Twitter. For ABC News Live, Hatcher will be responsible for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad