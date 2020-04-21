Facebook Buys $5.7 Billion Stake in India’s Reliance Jio

U.S. social media giant has unveiled a huge investment in Reliance Jio, a company which has been a game changer in India’s telecoms, media and entertainment sectors. The deal gives Facebook a 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio at a cost of $5.7 billion.

“Today we are announcing a $5.7 billion, or INR 43,574 crore, investment in Jio Platforms Limited, part of Reliance Industries Limited, making Facebook its largest minority shareholder,” said Facebook on its corporate website, attributing the comments to David Fischer, chief revenue officer, and Ajit Mohan, VP and India MD.

“India is in the midst of one of the most dynamic social and economic transformations the world has ever seen, driven by the rapid adoption of digital technologies. In just the past five years, more than 560 million people in India have gained access to the Internet.”

Reliance Jio is part of Reliance Industries, a sprawling petroleum to property conglomerate controlled by Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person. The deal gives Reliance Jio an implied valuation of $57 billion.

Reliance Industries reportedly invested $23 billion before launching Reliance Jio three and a half years ago. In its early iteration it offered low cost, nationwide cellular broadband services. That shook up the existing hierarchy in mobile telecoms in the world’s second most populous nation, and provided the Internet to tens of millions of people who had never previously been online. That in turn powered up Facebook and its massively popular WhatsApp messaging service, and OTT streaming services such as Disney’s Hotstar.

More recently, Reliance Industries has built its own streaming-era media empire. This has included acquiring stakes in TV groups, and the development of its own content production studios.

