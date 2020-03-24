×

Indian Streamer Eros Now Creates English Offering With NBC Universal

WILL & GRACE -- "It's A Family Affair" Episode 116 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Megan Mullally as Karen Walker -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

Eros Now, the streaming arm of Indian film giant Eros International, is to add an English-language layer as part of a partnership with NBC Universal.

The English track is part of the streamer’s soon-to-launch upgrade Eros Now Prime, which will also encompass short video service Quickie.

The deal, covering some 2,000 hours of NBCU content, means that shows including “Will & Grace” “Suits,” “New Amsterdam,” “Council of Dads,” and Helen Mirren-starring “Catherine the Great,” will be available to Eros Now subscribers in South Asia.

Eros Now has historically been a Middle India product with penetration and distribution in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, but with Indian-language content only. The Eros Now Prime expansion will see the platform “serve the global Indian citizen across metro cities and beyond.”

In its financial results presentation in early March, Eros International reported that Eros Now had 26.2 million paying subscribers. That was a 65% year-on-year increase.

“With growing focus on regional language and local content to cater to the next billion user market, we are addressing users who increasingly view themselves as ‘global citizens’ and aspire to connect with places, people, and ideas beyond their locale. This will influence the persistence of English-language content, films, music consumption and networking on social media,” said Rishika Lulla Singh, Chairman & CEO at Eros Digital.

“This deal will not only bolster (Eros Now’s) existing portfolio of premium content, but it also ensures that their viewers will be able to enjoy NBCUniversal’s vast catalogue of comedy and drama series for many years to come,” said Belinda Menendez, president & chief revenue officer, global distribution and international, NBCUniversal.

