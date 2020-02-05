×

Disney Plus To Launch on India’s Hotstar

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hotstar logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of HotStar

The Disney Plus streaming service is to be launched in India from the next month, piggybacking on the Hotstar platform that Disney acquired from Fox.

Operations in India will include two tiers of service and be launched on March 29. That is earlier than Disney had previously indicated, but coincides with the start of the massively popular IPL cricket tournament, which Hotstar screens. The announcement was made Tuesday by Disney boss Bob Iger on a conference call following the company’s financial results presentation.

“We will be rebranding our existing Hotstar VIP and Premium subscription tiers to Disney Plus Hotstar. We see this as a great opportunity to use the proven platform of Hotstar to launch the new Disney Plus service in one of the most populous countries and fastest-growing economies in the world,” Iger said.

“We think it’s an opportune moment, we take advantage of the presence of Star in the market and the millions of subscribers that they also have, we take advantage of the sports tie-in, and we use the interface and the technology that includes the billing that already exists to launch a service, we believe, under very, very optimal circumstances.”

Hotstar was launched five years ago, in early 2015 and coinciding with another cricket series, and has become the dominant OTT platform in India. Hotstar offers multiple levels of service, ranging from an ad-supported basic tier to a $14 per month package with content from HBO, ABC and Showtime. It claims 100 million weekly active users and 300 million MAUs.

Popular on Variety

There has recently been discussion of raising subscription fees at Hotstar, but Iger did not reveal how the new tiers would be priced.

“We’re not giving specifics about price at this point, but expect that there’ll be two primary products brought into India. One will be more premium in nature that will include the entire library, so with the original programming and the other one will be more basic that will have the library and not the original programming. (They will be) priced for the market and launched at a very peak period of time,” Iger said.

Disney Plus was launched in November last year and has already amassed 28.6 million subscribers.

More Digital

  • Hotstar logo

    Disney Plus To Launch on India’s Hotstar

    The Disney Plus streaming service is to be launched in India from the next month, piggybacking on the Hotstar platform that Disney acquired from Fox. Operations in India will include two tiers of service and be launched on March 29. That is earlier than Disney had previously indicated, but coincides with the start of the [...]

  • B25_25594_RJames Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to

    ‘No Time to Die’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, the ranking is (no surprise) entirely made up of movie ads that ran during Super Bowl LIV, with MGM claiming the top spot in spending with the new James Bond film “No Time to Die.” Ads [...]

  • Tom Hiddleston

    Tom Hiddleston to Lead Netflix Political Thriller 'White Stork'

    “Thor” star Tom Hiddleston is set to front a 10-part political thriller for Netflix, Variety has confirmed. Produced by “Sex Education” firm Eleven, “White Stork” will find Hiddleston, whose most recent credits have largely related to the Marvel universe, playing politician James Cooper, whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he is the subject [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney Delivers Impressive Streaming Numbers, Tops Wall Street Expectations With Earnings

    Disney is getting the year off to a strong start, beating Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter that encompassed the company’s giant leap into the new era of direct-to-consumer business operations. Disney Plus delivered an impressive 26.5 million subscribers, starting from Nov. 12 through year’s end. The Mouse’s earnings per share and revenue numbers for [...]

  • Evan Spiegel Snapchat IPO

    Snapchat User Growth Accelerates in Q4, Total Revenue Up 44% But Misses Expectations

    Snap said Snapchat gained a net 8 million new daily active users in the fourth quarter of 2019 — its biggest sequential growth in two years — but revenue was lighter than Wall Street expected, sending the stock down in after-hours trading. The social media and messaging app stood at 218 million daily active users, [...]

  • Disney Plus

    Disney Plus Reaches 28.6 Million Subscribers, Hulu Hits 30.4 Million

    Disney Plus has amassed 28.6 million subscribers after just three months in business. Walt Disney chief exec Bob Iger disclosed the figure on the company’s earnings call following its quarterly earnings release on Tuesday, the first subscriber figures for the streaming service that is leading the charge for Hollywood as the entertainment industry embraces the [...]

  • Apple Music - Genius Verified

    Apple Inks Pact for Genius 'Verified' Artist Interview Series, Which Will Premiere Exclusively on Apple Music

    Apple Music subscribers will get the first crack at Genius’ original show “Verified,” which features artists explaining the lyrics and meaning behind their biggest songs. Under the deal, Apple Music will co-produce and exclusively premiere “Verified” episodes each weekday. Genius will post the episodes, co-branded with Apple Music, to its YouTube channel within 24 hours. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad