×

‘Coronavirus & Me’ Set as First Original Series at Iwonder Documentary Streamer

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coronavirus & Me
CREDIT: Courtesy of iwonder

A collaborative series charting Australians’ experiences of the chaos and confusion unleashed by Covid-19 has been unveiled as the first original content production at documentary-specialist streaming platform iwonder.

“Coronavirus & Me” will make use of user-generated-content submissions, edited together to make short documentaries. These will evolve in real-time to reveal how society is adapting to the crisis, as well as to track an eventual path to a recovery. The first will be completed by the end of April.

Australia has 2,793 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 11 fatalities. Prime Minister, Scott Morrison last weekend announced the closure of the country’s borders and a virtual lockdown that he warned could last six months.

“To reflect the unknown nature of the unpredictable and ever-changing crisis, no end date or episode limit has been attached to the series, with the intention to continue publishing new episodes as long as the topic remains relevant and the appetite for stories continues,” iwonder said in a statement.

Contributors will not be paid. Iwonder promises instead to make a donation to the Australian Red Cross for each one used.

“As a source of information and entertainment, at a time when both are needed now more than ever, iwonder is fortunate to be in a position to tell everyday Australians’ Coronavirus stories from a deeply personal and unfiltered perspective,” said iwonder CEO James Bridges. “By opening up the iwonder platform to amateur and aspiring filmmakers, as well as everyone with a camera-phone and a unique story to share, Coronavirus & Me will help to capture this unique period in Australia’s history, told in real-time by those living through it.”

The company was founded by James Bridges, previously iflix’s founding chief content officer; former iflix chief business development officer Andreas von Maltzahn; and entrepreneur Mark Bridges. Early operations were restricted to Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, before an expansion last September took it other parts of Southeast Asia.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Coronavirus & Me

    ‘Coronavirus & Me’ Set as First Original Series at Iwonder Documentary Streamer

    A collaborative series charting Australians’ experiences of the chaos and confusion unleashed by Covid-19 has been unveiled as the first original content production at documentary-specialist streaming platform iwonder. “Coronavirus & Me” will make use of user-generated-content submissions, edited together to make short documentaries. These will evolve in real-time to reveal how society is adapting to [...]

  • Disney-Plus-mobile-app

    Disney Plus Hits 5 Million App Downloads in U.K., Europe on Launch Day

    Disney Plus zoomed out of gate in Europe and the U.K. on Tuesday, according to third-party data estimates — reflecting pent-up demand for the Mouse House’s streaming service and, perhaps, agita among parents looking for relief amid governmental stay-at-home directives. On March 24, Disney Plus debuted in the U.K., Ireland, Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain and [...]

  • Jonah Peretti

    BuzzFeed Cuts Staff Salaries, CEO Jonah Peretti to Forgo Pay During Coronavirus Crisis

    BuzzFeed, hoping to forestall layoffs with an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic already under way, is reducing the salaries of most employees. CEO Jonah Peretti said he won’t be taking any compensation until the crisis has passed. Peretti announced the salary cuts at a BuzzFeed all-hands meeting Wednesday and provided additional details in [...]

  • J Balvin

    Quibi Reveals '&Music' Series Featuring Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Ozzy Osbourne, More

    Quibi, the short-form video platform set to launch on April 6, has debuted a trailer for new series “&Music.” Featuring the likes of Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Ozzy Osbourne, Martin Garrix and YG, among others, the series looks at specific aspects of music-making and performance from the point of view of those who work with [...]

  • Moviefone - Cleveland O’Neal III

    Meet Moviefone's New Owner: 'Made in Hollywood' Producer Cleveland O’Neal III

    The buyer of Moviefone — who snapped up the site for the fire-sale price of $1 million in a bankruptcy auction — has now come forward: It’s Cleveland O’Neal III, creator and producer of syndicated daytime entertainment show “Made in Hollywood.” O’Neal’s holding company Born in Cleveland LLC was the winning bidder last week in [...]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Experiences Temporary Outages Across U.S., Europe

    UPDATED: Netflix’s streaming service was unavailable Wednesday to some users for about an hour, the company confirmed. “Some of our members in the U.S. and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Variety, sent at about 1:35 p.m. ET. [...]

  • Juliette Binoche The Good Wife Movie

    Italy, France, Spain Grapple With Streaming Future to Combat Coronavirus Economic Damage

    With Italy, France and Spain in full lockdown in the face of the unrelenting coronavirus outbreak, their respective film industries are preparing to take exceptional measures that could limit the anticipated economic damage by opening themselves up to an uncharted gamble in streaming. To date, dozens of film releases have been postponed to between July and October [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad