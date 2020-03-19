×

Coronavirus: Japan’s NHK Devises High-Tech Responses to Life Under Lockdown

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Japanese public broadcaster NHK
CREDIT: Courtesy of NHK

Japanese public broadcaster NHK has devised a range of programming and technological responses to the coronavirus outbreak which has disrupted normal life and forced millions of people to live and work from home.

The license fee-funded company says its objective is to help people remain calm and informed. And its solutions stretch from the innovative to the precautionary.

Excluding those virus cases brought in on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Japan has recorded 889 instances of the Covid-19 disease to date. There have been 29 deaths.

NHK launched a virus information portal in January, and says it aims to avoid an infodemic by monitoring and curating the best information from around the world about the virus. Its own reporting on medical and social issues is being packaged as documentaries, many with English-language versions for use on its NHK World channel and for international syndication. A daily magazine show also carries practical information, such as how to make surgical face masks at home, when stores run out, and optimal diets for at-risk elderly folk.

All schools have been shut since the beginning of March, and are set to remain so until April at the earliest. NHK’s role in home education and distance learning has been stepped up through the use of subchannels (TV channels created using frequencies not used for other purposes) and websites to deliver programs for children seamlessly without distinction between broadcast and digital.

Content ranges from educational content, especially science and history, series that children and their parents can enjoy together, and other shows encouraging children to do physical exercise in the afternoons. Many programs include subtitles for children with hearing disabilities. The NHK for School website offers video playlists for different school years, third party recommendations, and a branch enabling feedback and reviews, called “Watching Alone, Not Learning Alone.”

School graduation ceremonies, many normally set for March, are going online too.

And, recognizing that living together in cramped conditions can make some family problems worse, NHK is running a domestic abuse awareness campaign. The initiative began even before the coronavirus lockdown, and is now being rerun and expanded.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Japanese public broadcaster NHK

    Coronavirus: Japan’s NHK Devises High-Tech Responses to Life Under Lockdown

    Japanese public broadcaster NHK has devised a range of programming and technological responses to the coronavirus outbreak which has disrupted normal life and forced millions of people to live and work from home. The license fee-funded company says its objective is to help people remain calm and informed. And its solutions stretch from the innovative [...]

  • Akumaizer

    Japan's Toei Launches YouTube Channel For Classic Tokusatsu Shows

    Japanese company Toei is launching a designated YouTube channel to give fans access to classic Tokusatsu genre shows from the 1960s to the 1990s, it announced Wednesday. The channel, “Toei Tokusatsu World Official” will begin uploads on Monday, April 6, with daily updates available worldwide outside of Japan. The shows include titles such as “National [...]

  • Phoenix Wong Hong Kong Journalist

    Hong Kong Content Creators and YouTube Spar Over Coronavirus-Related Fare

    YouTube has been accused of political censorship by a group of leading Hong Kong content creators who claim the streaming giant has been barring their politically charged video clips — including coronavirus-related content — from reaching advertisers. Creators such as Phoenix Wong are among a contingent of prominent political commentators and media personalities who monetize [...]

  • Mark Zuckerberg

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says He's Working From Home, Too

    Mark Zuckerberg is housebound just like many of Facebook’s other employees. On a press call Wednesday announcing updates to the company’s response to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the Facebook co-founder and CEO told reporters he is “definitely working from home,” as the company has asked all of its approximately 45,000 employees to do with the [...]

  • Games to Get Lost in

    The Best Video Games to Get Lost in While Self-Isolating

    In just a few days, “Animal Crossing” fans will be able to travel to an island paradise and build a community when “New Horizons” finally releases. For gamers with fairly different tastes, on that same day, “Doom: Eternal” will allow those at home to battle through the demonic forces of hell. Either way, it’s an [...]

  • Charli XCX Launches Daily ‘Self-Isolation IG

    Charli XCX Launches Daily ‘Self-Isolation IG Livestream’ Show With Diplo, Rita Ora, More

    With most musicians self-isolating, the prolific Charli XCX has turned her considerable energies toward a new daily show called “Self-Isolation IG Livestream,” a series of “daily online events, aimed at providing support to those currently self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking place on Instagram live each day, starting from today (Wednesday, March 18), the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad