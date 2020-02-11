×

China’s Youku Inks Deal With BBC Studios for Scripted Series

By

Ben's Most Recent Stories

View All
Picture Shows: Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL), Graham O'Brien (BRADLEY WALSH), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Ryan Sinclair (TOSIN COLE)
CREDIT: Copyright BBC / BBC Studios 2018

Chinese streaming platform, and Alibaba subsidiary, Youku will exponentially increase its catalog of British scripted series thanks to a new licensing deal it has signed with BBC Studios.

Building on the two companies’ existing licensing partnership, this newly announced content deal offers the Middle Kingdom platform an additional 80 hours of BBC Studios dramas.

Partners with BBC Studios for more than a decade, Youku will now add HD versions of comedies like “Yes, Minister” and “Yes, Prime Minister,” and recent dramas like “Luther,” “Sandition,” and “Good Omens” to a platform that already offers its users more than 350 hours of BBC Studios content.

Due to hit the service this month, the new titles include all four season of “Sherlock” and the full 28-season catalog of “Doctor Who,” which the streamer will hold in exclusivity in the Chinese market.

“The content produced and distributed by BBC Studios has always been the unrivalled representative of British creativity,” said Xie Ying, Youku TV Series Center GM.

“We are delighted to introduce these distinctive series to the Chinese market through our ongoing collaboration. Our ambition is to be the number one platform for British drama, and we are committed to delivering the freshest content to Chinese users.”

Phil Hardman, senior VP commercial operations and strategy, Asia at BBC Studios, added: “It is great to see our relationship with Youku going from strength to strength with this agreement to show more quality British contemporary and classic drama in China.”

“We look forward to contributing to the prosperity of China’s developing television industry through collaboration with local players, while also helping them to explore overseas markets and to tell Chinese stories around the world.”

More TV

  • Picture Shows: Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL),

    China's Youku Inks Deal With BBC Studios for Scripted Series

    Chinese streaming platform, and Alibaba subsidiary, Youku will exponentially increase its catalog of British scripted series thanks to a new licensing deal it has signed with BBC Studios. Building on the two companies’ existing licensing partnership, this newly announced content deal offers the Middle Kingdom platform an additional 80 hours of BBC Studios dramas. Partners [...]

  • Entertainment One eOne

    eOne Takes International Rights to 'Family Law'

    Entertainment One has secured international distribution rights for the Canadian series “Family Law,” an upcoming scripted drama that mixes family dysfunction and legal intrigue. Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions, the Vancouver-set series follows an attorney in recovery who is forced to practice family law alongside her estranged father, half-brother and half-sister in order [...]

  • Will Arnett

    Will Arnett on 'BoJack Horseman' Ending, Leaving Door Open for Future Series

    “BoJack Horseman” star Will Arnett has said it’s “hard to let go” of the freshly concluded Netflix original, while admitting that the cast is still thinking up future iterations of the show. Arnett, who voiced the washed-up Hollywoo star BoJack since the show’s debut in 2014, tells Variety: “It’s bittersweet. I feel satisfied with what [...]

  • THE BACHELOR - "2407" - The

    'The Bachelor' Recap: Peter Weber Picks His Final Four

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the seventh episode of Season 24 of “The Bachelor.” This week, Peter Weber’s final six contestants were whittled down to four, who would eventually go on to hometown dates. But first, the pilot was joined by Kelley Flanagan, Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, Natasha Parker, Kelsey [...]

  • abcforlifereview

    ABC's 'For Life': TV Review

    There’s a genuinely intriguing story at the heart of “For Life,” ABC’s new legal procedural. But it’s buried under a fair amount of frenetic drama that tends to obscure its most interesting ideas. The show, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, is based on the true story of Isaac Wright Jr., a wrongfully convicted [...]

  • Courtney Kemp Agboh'Power' TV show final

    'Power' Boss on Ending the Series: 'Tasha Killing Him Didn't Ring True to Me'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the series finale of “Power.” After six murderous seasons, Starz said goodbye to “Power” with five episodes of a “whodunit” murder mystery. “Who shot Ghost?” was the final question the show answered in its series finale. After going through the other suspects, the final [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad