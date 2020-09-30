Blackpink to Kick Off YouTube’s New ‘Released’ Weekly Music Show

YouTube is giving music artists a new promotional vehicle to hype their latest releases with new original show “Released” — starting this week with K-pop superstars Blackpink.

The video platform promises the 16-episode series will feature big-name artists every week. Each 15-minute episode, highlighting music moments from the prior week, will lead up to one exclusive video premiere on YouTube just before it’s released at midnight ET.

The debut episode will premiere on Blackpink’s official YouTube channel on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11:45 p.m. ET ahead of the release of their debut studio album (dubbed simply “The Album”). YouTube said it will announce upcoming show talent each week ahead of the Thursday premiere.

In a statement, Blackpink commented, “We are honored and happy to be the first on YouTube’s new original content ‘Released.’ We hope that it will be a great opportunity to celebrate our first full album ‘The Album’ with many global music fans.”

Blackpink premiered single “How You Like That” in June, and the song took the No. 1 spot as YouTube’s Global Top Song of Summer and won the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards’ song of the summer. Their single “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez debuted in August at No. 1 on YouTube’s global music videos chart.

“Released” is produced by Den of Thieves and executive produced by Van Toffler, Barry Barclay and Matt Elias for Gunpowder & Sky. Previously, G&S CEO Toffler — former head of MTV and president of Viacom Media Networks Music & Logo Group — together with Den of Thieves had produced the VMAs for years.

“Van Toffler is the visionary behind some of music’s most memorable moments and the perfect partner to bring this project to life,” said Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s global head of original content said in a statement.

With “Released,” Thursday nights on YouTube “are going to be mic-drop moments,” added Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s global head of music. “We feel lucky to kick off this series with Blackpink, arguably the biggest artist in the world.”

The series is hosted by D.C.-based DJ Little Bacon Bear. The show will have “unfiltered access” to each week’s featured artist along with exclusive performances, according to YouTube.

“Released” is part of the YouTube Originals music-focused slate, which has included “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert,” “Twice: Seize the Light” and “Coldplay: Everyday Life – Live in Jordan.” Forthcoming projects include a four-part docuseries with Demi Lovato due in 2021.

Watch the trailer for “Released” featuring Blackpink: