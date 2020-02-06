×

Bilibili Launches Online Concert Series for China’s Quarantined Millions

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mr Sea Turtle plays Strawberry Music Festival
CREDIT: Courtesy of Strawberry Music Festival

Chinese short video app Bilibili has launched a series of music events for people forced to stay at home in China due to the spread of novel coronavirus.

The company has teamed up with the annual Strawberry Music Festival to create the Stay at Home Strawberry concert series, working around the theme of “Hi, I’m home too.” The series will be live-streamed free of charge 4-10pm daily five days per week, on Bilibili.

The virus outbreak became a national emergency in late January, on the eve of Chinese New Year.  Authorities responded to the outbreak by closing cinemas, limiting travel and locking down dozens of major cities. It has been estimated that more than 50 million people in China are living in a state of near siege, and that hundreds of millions more have been forced to limit travel and work from home.

According to an update from mainland authorities on Thursday morning , China has recorded more than 28,000 confirmed cases and 563 deaths. To date, there are only 300 known cases, and only two deaths, outside mainland China.

The streams include replays of live performances from previous music festivals featuring more than 70 musicians and bands, including rappers Kafe.Hu and Tizzy T, rock acts Birdstriking and Re-TROS, and New Pants. These are mixed up with individual videos and messages from the acts.

Audiences can participate by using Bilibili’s so-called ‘bullet chat’ function. Bullet chatting or bullet texting, which displays user comments on screen on top of the video feed, is hugely popular in China. “(The function) recreates some of the excitement and unpredictable feel of a live concert,” said Bilibili. “The online event is intended to give viewers a sense of community and fun of being at a large event while they may be stuck at home, isolated from friends and coworkers.”

Bullet chatting over music performance

“Some artists have also been invited to livestream their lives while staying at home during the outbreak such as cooking, exercising, playing games and many other fun ways to kill time. The cooking segments will be streaming during the evening around dinnertime,” said a Bilibili spokesman. Peak simultaneous viewing hit 480,000 on Wednesday.

The Strawberry Music Festival, organized by Modern Sky, one of China’s biggest indie labels, has been held in most years since 2009. It has taken in different cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Changchun, and Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

More Digital

  • Mr Sea Turtle plays Strawberry Music

    Bilibili Launches Online Concert Series for China's Quarantined Millions

    Chinese short video app Bilibili has launched a series of music events for people forced to stay at home in China due to the spread of novel coronavirus. The company has teamed up with the annual Strawberry Music Festival to create the Stay at Home Strawberry concert series, working around the theme of “Hi, I’m [...]

  • Demand logo

    Google’s Area 120, Pollstar Launch Demand, a Live-Music Insight Tool

    A team from Area 120, Google’s workshop for experimental projects, today announced the launch of DEMAND for the live music industry during the annual Pollstar Live conference. Developed by tech industry veteran Parag Vaish and rock drummer turned entrepreneur Nick Turner, DEMAND unveils detailed data, enabling the live music industry to better identify key markets, optimal pricing [...]

  • Lost Finale

    Amazon's IMDb TV Inks Disney Pact for Free Streaming of 'Lost,' 'Desperate Housewives,' More

    IMDb TV, the Amazon-owned free streaming service, has signed a deal with Disney to license full seasons of 21 older TV shows — including “Lost,” “Desperate Housewives,” “My So-Called Life,” “Ally McBeal” and “Malcolm in the Middle.” Under the pact with the Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International group, IMDb TV currently offers every episode of “Desperate [...]

  • Justin Bieber: Seasons

    Justin Bieber's 'Seasons' Docuseries Sets YouTube Originals Viewing Record

    “Justin Bieber: Seasons” has broken a record for YouTube: The docuseries’ first episode scored as the most-viewed premiere in its first week of all the platform’s originals to date. Episode 1 of “Seasons” had 32.65 million views in the first week after its Jan. 27 debut, according to YouTube. That beat out YouTube’s original comedy [...]

  • Any Given Wednesday With Bill Simmons

    Spotify Is Acquiring Bill Simmons' The Ringer as Part of Podcast Push

    Spotify announced a deal to acquire The Ringer, a sports, entertainment and pop-culture media company founded by Bill Simmons, as part of the streaming company’s podcast expansion. Terms of the pact were not disclosed. The Ringer, founded by ESPN alum Simmons in 2016, features more than 30 podcasts from Simmons and the startup’s staffers as [...]

  • Hotstar logo

    Disney Plus To Launch on India’s Hotstar

    The Disney Plus streaming service is to be launched in India from the next month, piggybacking on the Hotstar platform that Disney acquired from Fox. Operations in India will include two tiers of service and be launched on March 29. That is earlier than Disney had previously indicated, but coincides with the start of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad