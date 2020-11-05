Content Brand Myx Gets a Relaunch from Filipino Media Giant ABS-CBN (EXCLUSIVE)

Filipino media network ABS-CBN Global announced the relaunch of its lifestyle content brand Myx.

The relaunch will position it as a trendsetting brand with new shows and expanded digital distribution. The move hopes to reflect the shifting needs of Filipino Americans.

“We’re thrilled to bring exciting new content and digital experiences to the nearly 10 million Filipinos around the world who demand a premium, quality entertainment,” says Jun Del Rosario, ABS-CBN Global Head of North America. “Myx allows us to be more innovative as a company and to serve the discerning needs of our audience more immediately. Wherever they are, we will be too.”

Originally launched in 2007, Myx is distributed in 20 million homes via cable and satellite and has garnered three million monthly listeners on its radio station.

The new Myx launch marks ABS-CBN’s continued investment in and dedication to providing digital content to the global diaspora of Filipinos. This relaunch marks new digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, and Kumu. Myx is also the first Filipino American storefront on Amazon Prime Video.

Myx shows have previously featured celebrities such as Darren Criss, Jo Koy, H.E.R, Saweetie, and Bruno Mars, along with rising Filipino talent such as Kiana V. and Inigo Pascual.

Among the new shows slated are:

“TAYO News,” a new digital news brand powered by ABS-CBN International that presents fresh and uplifting storytelling aimed for young viewers.

“The Crossover” highlights the journey of popular artists crossing over to new, international markets for the first time such as Inigo Pascual.

“My Motto,” a behind the scenes look at the mottos in life of doers, go-getters, trendsetters and artists.

And “myxTAPE,” a music show that allows viewers to experience their favorite artists in concert live or virtually as they perform their hits, new music and favorite covers across the globe.

“Asian Americans lead in digital content consumption in the United States and over-index in streaming service subscriptions,” says Jeremiah Abraham, Founder and CEO of Tremendous Communications. “Given that Filipinos are the third-largest Asian American population and growing, ABS-CBN Global is strategically positioned to be at the forefront of this important and influential consumer group.”