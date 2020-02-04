Tom Hiddleston to Lead Netflix Political Thriller ‘White Stork’

“Thor” star Tom Hiddleston is set to front a 10-part political thriller for Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

Produced by “Sex Education” firm Eleven, “White Stork” will find Hiddleston, whose most recent credits have largely related to the Marvel universe, playing politician James Cooper whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he is the subject of a vetting process by Asher Millan.

The series is created, written and executive produced by “Jericho” scribe Chris Dunlop. It is directed by “Taboo’s” Kristoffer Nyholm.

As reported by Variety, the series was previously attached to AMC, and has been in development for several years. It was formerly titled “Spadehead.”

