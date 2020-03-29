×

President Trump Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Must Pay for Own Security

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at a township to learn about Youth Employment ServicesPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 02 Oct 2019
After moving to the U.S. and leaving the royal family behind, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must now pay for their own security team, according to President Trump.

Before recently relocating to the U.S., the couple had been living in Canada under the watch and protection of British security and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The price of their security team was estimated to cost millions of dollars per year, but who is footing the bill in America is still up in the air.

However, Trump made it clear on Sunday that the U.S. will not provide any federal protection and the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex must pay on their own.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S., however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” he tweeted.

Many people expect Markle, a former actor most known for her role on “Suits,” to return to her Hollywood roots. She’s already booked a narrating role for the Disneynature documentary “Elephant,” set to debut on Disney Plus on April 3. The project marks her first role since officially stepping away from the royal family duties.

