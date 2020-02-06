Four Curated Vacations for Post-Oscar Travel

DISNEYLAND

Anaheim, Calif.

There’s never been a better time to visit the Happiest Place on Earth. Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, featuring the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride, recently opened. The Magic Happens parade is slated to kick off on Feb. 28, and festivals such as Lunar New Year and Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival are in full swing. Three hotels are situated within the Disneyland Resort — Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. They all have their signature flair, but for classic Disneyland magic, you can’t go wrong with the Disneyland Hotel. Built in 1955, the same year the park opened, the hotel features beds with light-up Sleeping Beauty Castle headboards; signature suites such as the Mickey Mouse Penthouse and the Fairy Tale Suite; pools with water slides resembling the original Mark 1 Disneyland Monorail; and five eateries, including Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar offering cocktails and pu pu platters on a tropical oasis setting inspired by the famous Jungle Cruise ride. Cool perk: guests staying at all Disneyland Resort hotels get early entry to beat the crowd.

disneyland.disney.go.com

NOBU HOTEL LOS CABOS

Mexico

Nearly 5 million customers make their way through Nobu restaurants each year, and it’s no wonder: the restaurants’ sushi is some of the most delectable in the world. Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, Nobu Hospitality extends beyond fish and seafood; the first Nobu Hotel in Las Vegas opened its doors in 2013. Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, which launched in November, is now the latest edition to this exclusive group of luxury resorts. Perched along the Diamente section of Cabo San Lucas on the southernmost tip of the Baja Peninsula, Nobu Los Cabos is family friendly, features 200 guest rooms and suites, private cabanas and infinity pools and its own Nobu restaurant right on the beach. The property also made sure to include authentic local Mexican touches in its design. Busy Philipps and filmmaker and bestselling author Kelly Oxford vacationed at the resort with their respective broods in January.

“We are on the beach and we’ve got a great beach, but it’s also remote,” says Teper of the hotel’s prime location. “You have the privacy you want and it feels totally different than downtown Cabo.”

“It’s a great place to relax,” says De Niro. “I love it. It’s a real getaway.”

loscabos.nobuhotels.com

ORIGINS COSTA RICA

If you’re looking to decompress in the lush, remote rainforest jungle, Origins Costa Rica, a luxury lodge located 25 miles outside Liberia, is the place to unwind and relax. With nothing else around save for mother nature — ocelots, sloths and the turquoise waters of Rio Celeste are just a few examples of the area’s majestic ecosystem — you might arrive to Origins stressed out, but you’ll depart with an invigorating sense of zen. You’ll also be well-fed: Michelin-starred chef Jean-Luc L’Hourre presides over the hotel restaurant working with locally sourced ingredients to create breakfast, lunch and dinner meals. Hosting 18 guests at maximum full capacity, Origins features a selection of one-bedroom villas and one three-bedroom villa. Each villa includes its own private small pool and fireplace; there’s also a large infinity pool on the property and a full amenities spa. For those who have trouble sitting still and yearn to venture out, there are horseback riding, yoga classes and river rafting on the nearby Nicaragua River. A short walk will lead to a serene waterfall situated at the edge of the hotel property. Attention animal lovers: make sure to go on a nighttime safari walk through the surrounding rainforest jungle, complete with tree frogs and various other indienous wildlife.

originslodge.com

SUN VALLEY LODGE

Sun Valley, Idaho

Described as a “Hollywood ski Shangri-la,” Sun Valley, Idaho, has functioned as a winter playground for the rich and famous since it was founded in the 1930s by railroad magnate W. Averall Harriman. Ernest Hemingway (who killed himself in nearby Ketchum; you can visit his gravesite), Gary Cooper and Marilyn Monroe were often photographed dining at the area’s famed steakhouses or frolicking in its powdery snow. Today, the resort town has something for everyone: Dollar and Bald mountains for downhill skiing; an extensive network of pristine trails for cross-country skiing and snow-shoeing; and a bevy of shops, restaurants and healing natural hot springs. Sun Valley Lodge, the resort’s crown jewel of hotels, features amenities sure to please the entire family. It includes a luxury spa, skating rink and an outdoor pool heated to the toasty temperature of a hot tub. What the kids will like best: an indoor bowling alley with arcade games, soda fountain and a retro pool table.

sunvalley.com