Newly Opened Los Angeles Hot Spots Offer Oscar Night Festivities

Still seeking a post-Oscar crash pad? Whether you’re after a hip communal experience or a posh upscale retreat, look to these coveted openings from burgeoning hotel brands.

1 Hotel West Hollywood

The hotel “captures the beauty of nature in a hotel, while doing its part to protect our planet,” says Arash Azarbarzin, president of SH Hotels & Resorts. The stylish 8-month-old property prioritizes sustainability with energy-efficient lighting, electric vehicle charging stations, reclaimed wood and Goodthings, a “consciously curated” boutique from Nikki Reed and Elizabeth Di Prinzio. The 286-room luxury hotel also houses the Field House gym, FaceGym skin care, 1 Kitchen by SoCal chef Chris Crary and the H.wood Group nightspot Harriet’s Rooftop, “where LA’s most influential regularly party.” “And if that’s not enough, guests can make use of the hotel’s complimentary Tesla.”

8490 Sunset Blvd., 1hotels.com

The Hoxton, Downtown L.A.

In October, the chic, U.K.-based brand, which has “open-house hotel” locations in cities including London, Paris, Chicago and Brooklyn added Los Angeles to the list. “The Hoxton has a really keen appreciation for neighborhoods with an interesting past, whether industrial or cultural, and you can feel that here,” says Sharan Pasricha, founder and CEO of Ennismore. The historic former L.A. Railway headquarters flaunts 174 smartly designed rooms (choose “cozy” or “roomy”), a shop offering “best of L.A.” items and eateries run by N.Y.’s Sunday in Brooklyn. Pilot rooftop serves inventive seafood. “Sibling Rival, the ground-floor spot, is bringing folks in from day to night for these epic pancakes,” Pasricha says.

1060 S. Broadway, thehoxton.com

Silver Lake Pool & Inn

“Silver Lake did not have a neighborhood hotel and I felt strongly that Palisociety could very successfully help fill that void,” says Avi Brosh of his high-end “urban oasis,” which debuted in November. The former ’80s motel — reimagined by Brosh and Electric Bowery to evoke Mexican modernism and old Hollywood glamour — features 54 guest rooms, an elevated pool deck and Marco Polo, “a highly approachable, chic coastal Italian hot spot for pasta and spritzes and dips in the pool between courses.” The rooftop pool boasts picturesque views, and the eatery’s various seating levels provide intimacy. “It feels relaxed and refined at the same time.”

4141 Santa Monica Blvd., palisociety.com

The Wayfarer Downtown L.A.

Following the Wayfarer in Santa Barbara, the downtown L.A. location of this boutique brand fostering social engagement and discovery opened Feb. 1. In addition to 156 guest rooms (including shared rooms), the hip property features a guest-hosted cooking and dining space, rooftop bar, underground entertainment venue and social club with self-serve tap wall. Adam Marquis, president of Pacifica Hotels, says: “The Wayfarer DTLA will be a community-centric lifestyle hotel where community culture and arts will be brought to life through local partnerships, whether it be a cooking class in the Kitchen, on-demand poetry in the Gaslighter Social Club or cabaret in Lilly Rose.”

813 S. Flower St., wayfarerdtla.com

The West Hollywood Edition

After making his mark on the Sunset Strip with the Mondrian in 1996, Ian Schrager brought his upscale Edition hotel brand to WeHo in November. The sleek, design-forward property houses 190 guest rooms, 20 luxury residences, a wellness-geared spa, sprawling rooftop pool and grand lobby lounge. The subterranean nightclub Sunset references Schrager’s Studio 54 roots with 400 disco balls — and VIP guests including Robert De Niro and Chaka Khan. Michelin-starred chef John Fraser serves inventive vegetable-forward dishes at restaurant Ardor. “Ardor is a return home for me,” says Fraser, an L.A. native. “It’s a return to the source of incredible vegetables in a vibrant dining scene.”

9040 Sunset Blvd., editionhotels.com