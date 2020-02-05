Oscar Night Calls For Buzzy Beauty Treatments

it isn’t too late to give your skin a pre-Oscar boost, according to Kate Somerville, whose 15-year-old Melrose Place clinic is frequented by Renée Zellweger, Meghan Markle and Constance Zimmer. For a photo-worthy glow, she recommends Laser Genesis ($125-$420, katesomerville.com). “In less than an hour the complexion is polished, pores are tightened and the appearance of fine lines is decreased — and no recovery time is needed,” she says.

Perfect for longer-lead plumping is the clinic’s new Aquagold treatment ($775-$1,250), which “boosts collagen production and uses 24-karat gold needles to deliver microinjections of hyaluronic acid fillers, Botox and platelet-rich plasma below the surface.” On event day, her advice is to exfoliate, hydrate and moisturize, steaming skin prior to exfoliating to open pores. Also, don’t experiment with new products, “stick to what you know works for your skin.”

The Edition Custom Facial is popular pre-awards at the Spa at the West Hollywood Edition ($650, editionhotels.com). “We use a Jet Peel device to thoroughly exfoliate and infuse hyaluronic acid-based serums into the deeper layers of the skin, which creates plumping and lasting hydration. I personally love to massage and perform gua sha to stimulate collagen, relieve tension and sculpt muscles,” says esthetician Jodi Miller referring to the Chinese healing technique.

The new wellness-focused facility also offers sound and light treatments, recovery therapies and self-guided meditation. For awards jitters, massage therapist Michael Scola recommends the new CBD plus sticks and stones massage with Mowellens CBD oil ($425). “Combining the hot stones and bamboo sticks helps warm tight muscles to create a soothing flow of heat and hydration while increasing circulation, reducing stress, improving posture and allowing better sleep before the big day,” he says.

A special wellness menu at La Prairie Spa at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills features non-traditional spa services including CBD massages, sound baths, acupuncture and cupping. Prior to an event, the Rejuvenating Platinum Facial ($550, waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com) is the go-to choice. “It’s able to gently and effectively target all skin concerns including firmness, brightness, fine lines and wrinkles with no downtime,” says spa director Amanda Raich of this “ultimate anti-aging treatment” with their Platinum Collection. “The treatment includes a complimentary facial enhancement, and I would particularly recommend oxygen or ultrasonic for pre-event.”

The Oxygen Facial at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills has been dubbed the Red-Carpet Facial ($325, fourseasons.com). “It’s great for all ages and skin types and is our most hydrating facial,” says spa manager Margot Mangiarotti of the 50-minute procedure, which combines hyperbaric oxygen and hyaluronic layering to moisturize and tighten.

For an age-reversing approach, the 120-minute Liquid Surgery Facial ($1,000) incorporates an enzyme peel, hyaluronic acid serum, masks and an algae elixir to restore firmness and reduce wrinkles. Or, unwind in the brand-new treatment room featuring sounds of nature and organic Ayuna products. “Guests can escape to the forest in the room designed with a lush moss wall by Verdure and a Spa Dream massage table,” Mangiarotti says.

Katan Beauty + Wellness Lab is one of few New York City clinics to offer DMK Enzyme Therapy ($400, katanbeautyandwellnesslab.com), which utilizes plant-based chemistry to improve skin conditions and aging on a deep, cellular level. “It’s true oxygen therapy for the skin,” says skin care specialist Katherine Amato, who recently co-founded the science-rooted Bryant Park clinic with Natasa Billeci.

Before an event, Amato recommends drinking water with lemon — “to help you absorb nutrients” — taking a high-grade omega supplement and switching to a creamier cleanser. She’d also throw in a session or two of Microcurrent ($325), which delivers low-voltage currents and is like “a workout for your face.” “It’s really big in the red-carpet world because of the immediate gratification,” says Amato, who’ll couple that with LED therapy and exfoliating dermaplaning, which helps product absorption.