Oscar Fashion: Atypical Accessories Abound on the Red Carpet

By
Jasmin Rosemberg

Cynthia Erivo Golden Globes Jewelry
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Take-Note Rings
Alongside her Chopard diamonds, Globe winner Olivia Colman wore a ring supporting ERA5050 — an England-rooted initiative calling for 50:50 equal representation of actresses across the stage and screen. More than 200 high-profile supporters, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Claire Foy and Tobias Menzies, have also recently sported badges.

Throughout her “Judy” tour, Renée Zellweger wore artful David Webb rings — including a rubellite that nodded to ruby slippers. “She likes a beautiful statement piece, and rings are what we’ve been showcasing,” says stylist Petra Flannery. “David Webb has so many one-of-a-kind pieces, and in working with a lot of color, we found things that really complement the looks.”

Asymmetric Earrings
Stars with multiple piercings, such as Charlize Theron and Cynthia Erivo, have consistently rocked ear candy and mismatched designs. Theron accessorized her deep-V dress at the “Bombshell” premiere with different-length Dior earrings. “She likes this asymmetrical idea with her short hair, so we’ve been playing that up,” says her stylist Leslie Fremar.
Margaret Qualley wore one earring by Chanel with her Globes look — the Comete Shooting Star single earring in white gold, diamonds and pearls.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards, Anne Hathaway and Olivia Wilde wore Messika. Hathaway added character to her gold dress with Messika’s Desert Bloom ear cuff, while Wilde went for the Solena Maya diamond design.

Hair Bling

At the SAG Awards, “Fosse/Verdon’s” Michelle Williams wore Forevermark’s diamond feather brooch in her tresses. “We really wanted to focus on her gorgeous skin and coloring,” her stylist Kate Young said in a statement.
Theron, whose SAG look included $4 million in Tiffany & Co. diamonds, found a novel place to display the Victoria line bracelet: in her hair parting.
For the Hollywood Film Awards, Erivo and stylist Jason Bolden had planned to keep jewelry simple and focus on her Versace dress. “She was like, ‘Well, I have a surprise for you,’” Bolden recalls. “From the carpet, my assistant sent a photo [showing] she had spikes in her hair, because she wanted to do an ode to her underground cool times in London. It really spoke to that.”

Feeling Blue

While emeralds were pervasive last year, sapphires emerged on this year’s Globes carpet. With her strapless Ralph & Russo dress, Ana de Armas wore a Tiffany & Co. necklace comprising 19 pear-shaped sapphires, totaling more than 101 carats. Theron’s statement Tiffany necklace combined emeralds with sapphires and diamonds — “which you don’t really see that often,” Fremar notes.
Zoey Deutch balanced out her bright-yellow Fendi jumpsuit with Harry Winston’s 59-carat sapphire cabochon pendant necklace, flower earrings and rings.

Erivo’s showstopping $3 million Bulgari necklace — featuring a 40-carat sapphire central stone — was “literally the first thing” Bolden saw. “I think colored stones are really making a great comeback,” he says. “It’s a bit modern.”

Temporary Tattoos

Porter completed his two-toned Hogan McLaughlin Critics’ Choice outfit with butterfly tattoos — symbolizing freedom. “A butterfly represents a personal metamorphosis,” says his stylist Anna Bernabe. “Applying multiple butterflies signifies the numerous transformations and rebirths one goes through during a lifetime. Balancing out the placement and colors of the butterflies on Billy’s body prior to putting on the dress and jewelry was key to achieving the look.”

