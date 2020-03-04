Zayn Malik Signs With CAA

British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has signed with CAA in all areas, the company announced today. He was previously with WME.

The former One Direction member has released two solo albums, 2016’s “Mind of Mine” and “Icarus Falls,” which dropped in December of 2018. The former album made him the first British male artist to debut at No. 1 in both the UK and the U.S. in the first week of release.

While no details were available at the time of this article’s publication, the move could mean forthcoming activity on the Zayn front. Over the past few years he has also been a duet partner on several hit singles, including Taylor Swift on “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (the title track from the soundtrack for “Fifty Shades Darker,” which earned an MTV VMA for Best Collaboration); with Sia on “Dusk Till Dawn”; with Zhavia Ward on “A Whole New World,” from the live action version of “Aladdin”; with the group Shaed on the “Trampoline” remix; and Sabrina Claudio on her song “Rumors.” He has also appeared on songs with Chris Brown, Snakehips, M.I.A., August Alsina, Aitana and Becky G.

Other distinctions include being named “Most Stylish Man” at the GQ Man of the Year awards and “New Artist of the Year” at the American Music Awards.

Malik joined One Direction in 2010 and performed on the group’s blockbuster albums “Up All Night,” “Take Me Home,” “Midnight Memories” and “Four,” all of which racked up multiplatinum awards across the world. Malik announced he was leaving One Direction in 2015; the group went on indefinite hiatus later that year.