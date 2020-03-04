×

Zayn Malik Signs With CAA

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has signed with CAA in all areas, the company announced today. He was previously with WME.

The former One Direction member has released two solo albums, 2016’s “Mind of Mine” and “Icarus Falls,” which dropped in December of 2018. The former album made him the first British male artist to debut at No. 1 in both the UK and the U.S. in the first week of release.

While no details were available at the time of this article’s publication, the move could mean forthcoming activity on the Zayn front. Over the past few years he has also been a duet partner on several hit singles, including Taylor Swift on “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (the title track from the soundtrack for “Fifty Shades Darker,” which earned an MTV VMA for Best Collaboration); with Sia on “Dusk Till Dawn”; with Zhavia Ward on “A Whole New World,” from the live action version of “Aladdin”; with the group Shaed on the “Trampoline” remix; and Sabrina Claudio on her song “Rumors.” He has also appeared on songs with Chris Brown, Snakehips, M.I.A., August Alsina, Aitana and Becky G.

Other distinctions include being named “Most Stylish Man” at the GQ Man of the Year awards and “New Artist of the Year” at the American Music Awards.

Malik joined One Direction in 2010 and performed on the group’s blockbuster albums “Up All Night,” “Take Me Home,” “Midnight Memories” and “Four,” all of which racked up multiplatinum awards across the world. Malik announced he was leaving One Direction in 2015; the group went on indefinite hiatus later that year.

More Biz

  • Zayn Malik Signs With CAA

    Zayn Malik Signs With CAA

    British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has signed with CAA in all areas, the company announced today. He was previously with WME. The former One Direction member has released two solo albums, 2016’s “Mind of Mine” and “Icarus Falls,” which dropped in December of 2018. The former album made him the first British male artist to debut [...]

  • Confetti Falls As Dutch Dj Tiesto

    Miami Mayor Calls for Ultra Music Festival to Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus

    Two of Miami’s elected officials, including Mayor Francis Suarez, have called for the postponement of Ultra Music Festival over concerns about the spread of coronavirus, according to the Miami Herald. The pair say they are concerned because of the large number of festivalgoers who travel to the three-day dance-music festival — which takes place over [...]

  • BRANDON DAVIS JEFF LEVIN RIGGS MORALES

    Atlantic Promotes Brandon Davis, Jeff Levin, Riggs Morales to Senior VPs of A&R

    Atlantic Records has announced the promotion of three of its top A&R execs: Brandon Davis and Jeff Levin have both been upped to Senior Vice President, A&R, while Riggs Morales has been named Senior Vice President, A&R & Artist Development. Morales, who is based in New York, reports to Atlantic Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman, [...]

  • Editorial use only. Hand Out HANDOUT

    BTS Tops Rolling Stone Albums Chart With ‘Map of the Soul: 7’

    BTS’ latest “Map of the Soul: 7” easily topped Rolling Stone’s Albums chart this week, earning 218,000 units in its first week. (Direct-to-consumer sales were not included in BTS’s total.) The album stopped Youngboy Never Broke Again from earning his second straight No. 1 albm with “Still Flexin, Still Steppin,” which debuted at No. 2 [...]

  • David Zaslav, Dana Walden, Kevin Hart,

    Listen: 'Strictly Business' Retrospective as Podcast Hits 100th Episode

    Kevin Hart declared that he plans to become a media mogul. Richard Plepler promised that the premium subscription TV business is not a zero-sum game. Dana Walden explained why she took the big TV gig at Disney. Dawn Ostroff spoke about the humbling process of learning how to produce for digital platforms after a long [...]

  • Tavis Smiley

    Jury Finds That Tavis Smiley Violated PBS Morals Clause

    A jury on Wednesday found that former PBS host Tavis Smiley violated the morals clause of his contract by having affairs with multiple subordinates. Smiley sued PBS in February 2018, alleging that the broadcaster had used a sham investigation as a pretext to cancel his show. PBS countersued, claiming that Smiley’s sexual conduct constituted a [...]

  • ViacomCBS to Sell Publishing Unit Simon

    Bob Bakish: ViacomCBS to Sell Publishing Unit Simon & Schuster

    ViacomCBS is preparing to sell its venerable publishing unit, Simon & Schuster, as the company re-evaluates all its assets in a fast-changing business landscape. ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish told investors Wednesday that the company is taking a hard look at all operations. Simon & Schuster has generated inquiries from prospective buyers in the past, Bakish [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad