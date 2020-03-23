×

Woody Allen Memoir ‘Apropos of Nothing’ Released Under New Publisher

Woody Allen
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety

Woody Allen’s memoir “Apropos of Nothing” dropped on Monday with little notice from a new publisher, Arcade Publishing.

In early March, Grand Central Publishing announced that they would be releasing the book on April 7, and after widespread criticism for printing the moviemaker and alleged sexual abuser’s story, over 70 employees staged a walkout at the company’s imprint, Hachette Book Group. The publishing company had worked with journalist and Allen’s son Ronan Farrow on his investigative book “Catch and Kill,” a look at his Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into Harvey Weinstein and other alleged abusers. When Allen’s book became public, Farrow took to Twitter. He was infuriated by the decision to publish the work, because Allen had allegedly abused Dylan Farrow, his daughter.

A day after the protest, Hachette dropped the book.

“In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as ‘fake news,’ we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him,” said Arcade editor Jeannette Seaver in a statement.

Allen’s memoir delves into his childhood in New York City, his love affair with Diane Keaton, and the sexual abuse allegations against his then 7-year-old daughter, Dylan Farrow. He also writes about his relationship with Mia Farrow, Dylan and Ronan’s mother, describing their work together on films like “Hannah and Her Sisters” and “Broadway Danny Rose.” He dedicates the book to Soon-Yi Previn, his wife and the adopted daughter of Farrow.

“The book is a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life… ranging from his childhood in Brooklyn through his acclaimed career in film, theater, television, print and standup comedy, as well as exploring his relationships with family and friends.” Arcade Publishing announced to The Associated Press.

