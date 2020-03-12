×

WonderCon Postponed Due to Coronavirus, Comic-Con Still Set to Take Place

WonderCon
WonderCon, the major fan convention based in Anaheim, California, has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Variety has confirmed.

The event, administered by Comic-Con International, was due to run from April 10–12, but in a statement organizers cited California Governor Gavin Newsom’s March 11 directive that gatherings of 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled.

In the same statement, organizers say that San Diego Comic-Con — the largest fan convention in the country and one of the major events for genre entertainment of the year — is still set to take place from July 23–26.

“We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con,” says the statement.

No new dates for WonderCon, meanwhile, have been announced. A full schedule of events hadn’t yet been posted to the WonderCon website, so it’s unknown which major projects were set to appear there.

Organizers first sent the news to WonderCon attendees via email, stressing that refunds will begin processing “in the coming days.” It’s unclear, however, whether refunds also extend to deposits for hotel accommodations.

