WME Agent Sean Grumman Exits to Launch Verve Talent Division

TV talent agent Sean Grumman is departing WME to create and launch a talent division at Verve. With the move, Grumman will become Verve’s eighth partner.

Grumman spent four years at WME, rising to partner in its talent department. He previously spent fifteen years at CAA.

“As the agency continues to grow, we are excited to add Sean’s impeccable taste and client-first approach to both the Verve culture and Verve clients with the launch of our talent team,” the Verve partners said in a joint statement. “It’s an exciting time for the agency as we continue to expand and bring more Verve to the creative community.”

Among the clients expected to join Grumman at Verve are: “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia, “Gotham” star Ben McKenzie, “Station 19’s” Jaina Lee Ortiz, “Veep’s” Anna Chlumsky, “Rosewell, New Mexico’s” Jeanine Mason, “Mixed-ish” star Mark-Paul Gosselaar, “New Amsterdam’s” Tyler Labine, “The Resident’s” Morris Chestnut, “A Million Little Things'” David Giuntoli, “Supergirl” star Chris Wood, Lecy Goranson from “The Conners,” “The Originals” alum Claire Holt, “Them: Covenant” star Ryan Kwanten, and writer-director-actor James D’Arcy.

Grumman lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two children.

He is the latest agent to depart WME in the past few months for roles at other agencies or management companies, as WME and parent company Endeavor have been hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has largely shut down not only film and television production but also live events, cutting off most of Endeavor’s revenue streams. That is coupled with the implosion of Endeavor’s IPO last fall, which was called off amid a tepid response from investors and weak market conditions.